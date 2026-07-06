UAE ministry revokes licence of Ajman’s Horizon University College over violations

The institutional licence and programme accreditation of Ajman-based Horizon University College has been revoked.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has withdrawn the licence of the institution following severe and repeated violations of the UAE’s academic and regulatory frameworks.

The decision effectively brings all operations at the institution to a halt. The college is now barred from delivering any higher education activities, including teaching, student recruitment, programme promotion, awarding qualifications, and issuing academic transcripts.

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According to the ministry, the violations had raised serious concerns around academic quality, the credibility of learning outcomes, institutional sustainability, and, most critically, the protection of student rights.

Students to be transferred

In response, MoHESR has moved to ensure that currently enrolled students are not left in limbo. Working alongside relevant local authorities, the ministry is coordinating the transfer of affected students to alternative accredited institutions so they can continue their studies without disruption.

A dedicated joint task force has been set up to oversee the transition process. Chaired by a MoHESR representative and including stakeholders from the college and other authorities, the group will implement a structured student protection plan aimed at ensuring smooth transfers and safeguarding all academic entitlements.

The ministry has also urged students and parents to follow its official communication channels for timely updates and guidance throughout the transition period.

Reaffirming its regulatory stance, MoHESR said the action reflects its continued commitment to strict oversight of the UAE’s higher education sector, stressing that maintaining quality standards and protecting students remain central to its mandate.

The ministry added that it will continue to provide clear and transparent updates as the transfer process unfolds to ensure an orderly academic transition for all affected students.