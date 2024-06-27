UAE ministry reveals classification criteria for top universities

Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
Top universities in the country have been classified based on specific criteria laid down by the UAE's Ministry of Education. These evaluation measures have been anchored on a national agenda geared towards growth and innovation.
In classifying universities, the UAE is placing a strong emphasis on scientific research and innovations, and teaching quality — with each being attributed 35 per cent in the National Higher Education Institutions Classification Framework.
This was revealed at The National Higher Education Institutions Classification Framework media roundtable that was held on Thursday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event, Dr Sameera Almulla, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum Sector and Director of Certificate Equivalency Department at the Ministry of Education, said, “Today we are doing the classification and not the ranking of the universities. The classification at this stage is meant only for ‘research’ universities and a few weeks from this classification will be announced for ‘non-research’ universities."
"The national classification framework consists of four pillars. The scientific research and innovation is attributed is 35 per cent, teaching quality has also been given 35 per cent, employment and job market alignment is 20 percent and international collaborations is attributed 10 per cent.”
Institutions are segmented into two major categories: research institutions and non-research institutions of higher education.
They are further classified into one of four levels within each category.
The objective of this framework is to elevate the standards of educational institutions, encourage the implementation of best academic practices, and create an educational environment that enhances both the quality of education and the overall student experience.
Earlier, the Cabinet had approved a national framework to classify higher education institutions within the UAE, encompassing both public and private institutions.
ALSO READ:
Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
From regaining mobility with the assistance of a walker to attaining balance in electrolyte levels, her overall well-being improved significantly
The Indian expat plans to use the money to fund his children's education and family's future
The country has created one of the safest environments for residents, but parents must educate children that all strangers cannot be trusted
Expats have been warned against spreading fake news, a serious offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh200,000 and imprisonment
Speaking to Khaleej Times, ministry said private sector firms must provide accurate data when applying for work permit cancellation to avoid legal action
Millions of parents worldwide struggle to navigate the murky world of social media that their children are on