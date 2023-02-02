UAE: Ministry of Education relaxes rule for university admission

The decision aims to enhance students' ability to choose a university major as per their interests, skills and abilities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 12:55 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 1:59 PM

Higher education institutions in the UAE no longer have to mandatorily apply Emirates Standardized Tests (EmSAT) for university admissions, it was announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education said universities in the country may use EmSAT or other tests for admissions. They have the flexibility to determine the minimum scores.

The decision will be applied to 2023-24 admissions.

Universities and higher education institutes are expected to ensure that the quality of education is maintained.

EmSAT is a national system of computer-based tests that assess graduates of private and public schools within and outside the country. Prior to this announcement, results of this exam have to be submitted to get admitted into UAE universities.

