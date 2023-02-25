UAE: Ministry of Education issues clarification on curriculum

Phenom concept is designed to carry payloads up to 800kg with various configurations with elite level performance and endurance of 4 hours
The Ministry of Education has issued a clarification regarding a curriculum, in a tweet posted earlier this week.
The Salama series, a part of Arabic curriculum, was reviewed by a committee formed in December 2022.
The committee is to release its final report in March, this year. The new curriculum is being used in schools from the academic year 2020-2021.
It has been done as part of an endeavour to develop educational curricula according to the best global practices.
ALSO READ:
Phenom concept is designed to carry payloads up to 800kg with various configurations with elite level performance and endurance of 4 hours
Kinana lightweight plastic ammo box is created from local resources and is ideal for small, medium, and large arms, fireworks, explosives, countermeasures, flares, and weaponry
The Russia-Ukraine war began a year ago, leaving those from the Eastern European country stranded here
Once he reaches the orbiting station, the ISS will be his playground, where he will undertake various science experiments over the next six months
‘It encourages employees to take leave when they need it, which can lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction’
Company in Dubai that has implemented policy explains how it is implemented without affecting productivity
Top officials from around the world to share their knowledge and expertise during the three-day event
Countries to work together to reduce costs, enhance supply chains, create job opportunities