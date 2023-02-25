UAE: Ministry of Education issues clarification on curriculum

A committee was created to review a part of the same

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 8:16 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:01 AM

The Ministry of Education has issued a clarification regarding a curriculum, in a tweet posted earlier this week.

The Salama series, a part of Arabic curriculum, was reviewed by a committee formed in December 2022.

The committee is to release its final report in March, this year. The new curriculum is being used in schools from the academic year 2020-2021.

It has been done as part of an endeavour to develop educational curricula according to the best global practices.

