The UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) has issued a clarification regarding a viral video doing rounds on social media, claiming that a public student was unfairly treated and suspended from school.

The ministry's statement says that the claims are inaccurate and do not "reflect the facts of the case."

MOE said that the actions taken followed established regulations, with the school providing a number of educational interventions and support measures for the student. The ministry added that the student was allowed to continue distance learning. It also extra support measures protect the safety of the students and staff, without specifying any details.

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The ministry has emphasised its commitment to providing the student with necessary educational support, and asked the public to refrain from sharing videos and inaccurate information.

Viral video

While authorities have not disclosed any details of the case, a video plea from a public school student has gone viral lately. In the video, the young Emirati boy, who identifies himself as Abdullah Abdulrahman Matar bin Abed Al Muhairi, says that he was unfairly suspended from his school and made to attend classes online. He claims that a female teacher, Mariam, hits the male students with a cane, and that a male teacher, Nasib, threatens to hit him even though he has done nothing wrong.

He adds that another member of the school management told him he was not fit for a seat at a public school, despite being from UAE, since he causes problems. Abdullah admits to hitting other students in self-defence, but only after being met with no response when complaining to the teachers about being hit and bullied.

He insists that he is being treated unfairly by the school, claiming that he was coerced into signing false confessions of deeds he has not committed.

The video has been reshared multiple times, with people requesting the Ministry of Education to look into the case.

Recently, a teacher in Abu Dhabi was jailed for two years after CCTV footage showed him striking four students inside a private school classroom.

While UAE law deems physical punishment in schools illegal, stating that a teacher who uses physical force against a student can be criminally prosecuted.