UAE minister announces formation of new education councils

Professionals from the sector to be involved in setting programmes to increase academic outcomes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 5:42 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 5:43 PM

New councils have been established in the country with the aim of involving education professionals in the development of the knowledge sector.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), announced the formation of Taaleem Councils — an initiative launched last October following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Amiri recently chaired the first meeting of the councils, which currently consist of 35 members including principals and teachers.

It includes three councils: School Leadership Council consisting of 14 members, Teachers Council with 14 and the Young Teachers Council with 7 members.

The councils aim to involve education professionals in setting programmes to increase academic outcomes and support key decisions within the organization.

In addition, these councils will help find and work on effective and innovative solutions to challenges in the academic field.

Al Amiri said: “This initiative is based on the importance of involving them in developing innovative educational plans and policies to ensure their effective participation in the efforts to develop the country's national public education system and improve its competitiveness at the global level."

“Expected outputs have been identified for each education council to serve the development paths of the education profession in the UAE, and reflect positively on the educational environment in public schools, stressing the need to work in a team spirit and make every effort to improve the development of the education system and its advancement,” she said.

The minister pointed out that the teachers represent the main pillar of the education system, and their efforts in the field represent the basis through which we can achieve the country's aspirations in the education sector.

“The educational field is replete with bright educational models with unique experiences and visions in the academic field. Taaleem Councils come to frame the efforts of these models and ensure the benefit of their expertise to serve the priorities of the education system and provide it with all the elements of its leadership and development,” she said.

