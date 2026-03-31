UAE lawmakers seek flexibility as working students affected by in-person class shift

Thousands of students balancing work and study have been affected by a shift from remote to in-person classes at higher education institutions, the UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC) heard on Tuesday. A question raised during the council session highlighted challenges faced by students after some courses at the Higher Colleges of Technology were moved from distance learning to on-campus attendance.

FNC member Amna Al Adidi said the change came suddenly, forcing some students to travel between emirates to attend classes, while others faced clashes between lecture timings and their work commitments — particularly those in their final years of study.

In a written response, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Higher Colleges of Technology, said authorities had begun assessing the situation of working students. He noted that data collected in January 2026 showed 3,900 students were employed in various roles, including full-time and part-time positions across different work schedules.

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Work is currently under way to establish electronic data links with relevant entities to better understand this group and develop a more flexible mechanism that takes into account the nature of courses requiring laboratories, workshops and practical training, while maintaining educational quality.

The minister added that 2,325 students are currently enrolled in distance learning, often due to health conditions, final-year requirements, or limited course availability. He said some flexibility had already been introduced, including a decision during Ramadan to offer remote learning for classes held after 3.30pm, with all Friday classes conducted online during the month.

Al Falasi also noted that academic programmes had been redesigned in 2023, in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, to include remote courses in the final year alongside practical training.

Responding to the minister, Al Adidi acknowledged the efforts made but said remote learning options should be expanded further, particularly given the country’s advanced digital infrastructure, to better support students who are working while studying.