  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 24, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

KT UniExpo 2025: UAE students explore top universities in US, UK, Europe, India

Attendees at the education fair will gain insights into a diverse range of programmes — from AI, Data Science, Aviation to Business, Medicine, and Media

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 10:42 AM

Top Stories

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

1-month holiday: UAE schools issue early winter break notices to help families plan

1-month holiday: UAE schools issue early winter break notices to help families plan

Dubai Fountain to reopen soon: Rare photos trace attraction’s history

Dubai Fountain to reopen soon: Rare photos trace attraction’s history

The two-day KT UniExpo 2025 opened on Wednesday morning, drawing eager students and parents ready to explore higher education opportunities.

Now in its ninth edition, the highly anticipated expo takes place on September 24 and 25. The event connects students and parents across the UAE with top global universities, career pathways, and financial aid opportunities.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Rayan Ahmed dominates Oman Amateur Open with 13-shot victory at Ghala Golf Club

thumb-image

Faraday Future Middle East hosts first 919 Futurist Day and exclusive FX SuperOne preview

thumb-image

UAE developer Arada enters UK market with 75% stake in Regal

thumb-image

Trump's new visa fees spur offshoring talks, hiring turmoil

thumb-image

The Family Office launches Financial Goal mobile app: A new milestone in digital wealth planning

 

With its wide mix of universities and hands-on sessions, KT UniExpo 2025 is the go-to destination for students who want to explore their options and make informed choices about their future studies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE's leading university fair, organised by Khaleej Times at the H Dubai, kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Dr Sonia Jaffar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, and Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times.

"With such a diversity of families, talent and pathways in the UAE — all of them future-facing — this country has definitely invested in education for everyone and the future workforce," said Dr Jaffar. "Having a diversity of events like this that serves the connection between universities, students, and parents… this is where you can ask questions directly, feel a connection with the university. Even at the booth, you start to get a sense of the culture."

What to expect at the expo?

This year's UniExpo brings together more than 35 institutions from the UAE, the UK, the US, Canada, India, Australia, and Europe. Attendees will gain insights into a diverse range of programmes — from Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Aviation to Business, Medicine, and Media — which would help them meet the needs of tomorrow's workforce.

In addition to direct interactions with university representatives and alumni, the expo features free seminars led by industry experts, live Q&A sessions, and personalised career counselling. Students can explore early bird discounts, discover career-aligned courses, and learn about local and international sponsorships and financial aid schemes.

Entry is free and open to all, with organisers encouraging early registration to avoid queues.

Hiba Barada, Admissions Manager, Emirates Aviation University, said, "Emirates Aviation University is a part of the Emirates airline. We offer bachelor's, master's, and PhD programmes in engineering, business, and AI and data science. Our bachelor's degree is in aviation management, logistics and supply chain management. We offer a wide range of engineering programs, including aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, and aircraft maintenance engineering. The special thing about the university is that, because we're part of the Emirates group, the students will get a one-semester internship with the Emirates airline."

Wide participation

The KT UniExpo has built a strong reputation as a launchpad for student success. In its previous edition, held in April, the event drew thousands of students and parents eager to explore academic opportunities across various fields, including engineering, medicine, fashion design, hospitality, and more.

Universities showcasing at past and current editions include Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Emirates Aviation University, Middlesex University, Canadian University Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, London South Bank University, Dubai College of Tourism, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, Ajman University, BITS Pilani Dubai, Gulf Medical University, Kean University, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, and many more.