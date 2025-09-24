KT UniExpo 2025: UAE students explore top universities in US, UK, Europe, India

The two-day KT UniExpo 2025 opened on Wednesday morning, drawing eager students and parents ready to explore higher education opportunities.

Now in its ninth edition, the highly anticipated expo takes place on September 24 and 25. The event connects students and parents across the UAE with top global universities, career pathways, and financial aid opportunities.

With its wide mix of universities and hands-on sessions, KT UniExpo 2025 is the go-to destination for students who want to explore their options and make informed choices about their future studies.

The UAE's leading university fair, organised by Khaleej Times at the H Dubai, kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Dr Sonia Jaffar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, and Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times.

"With such a diversity of families, talent and pathways in the UAE — all of them future-facing — this country has definitely invested in education for everyone and the future workforce," said Dr Jaffar. "Having a diversity of events like this that serves the connection between universities, students, and parents… this is where you can ask questions directly, feel a connection with the university. Even at the booth, you start to get a sense of the culture."

What to expect at the expo?

This year's UniExpo brings together more than 35 institutions from the UAE, the UK, the US, Canada, India, Australia, and Europe. Attendees will gain insights into a diverse range of programmes — from Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Aviation to Business, Medicine, and Media — which would help them meet the needs of tomorrow's workforce.

In addition to direct interactions with university representatives and alumni, the expo features free seminars led by industry experts, live Q&A sessions, and personalised career counselling. Students can explore early bird discounts, discover career-aligned courses, and learn about local and international sponsorships and financial aid schemes.

Entry is free and open to all, with organisers encouraging early registration to avoid queues.

Hiba Barada, Admissions Manager, Emirates Aviation University, said, "Emirates Aviation University is a part of the Emirates airline. We offer bachelor's, master's, and PhD programmes in engineering, business, and AI and data science. Our bachelor's degree is in aviation management, logistics and supply chain management. We offer a wide range of engineering programs, including aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, and aircraft maintenance engineering. The special thing about the university is that, because we're part of the Emirates group, the students will get a one-semester internship with the Emirates airline."

Wide participation

The KT UniExpo has built a strong reputation as a launchpad for student success. In its previous edition, held in April, the event drew thousands of students and parents eager to explore academic opportunities across various fields, including engineering, medicine, fashion design, hospitality, and more.

Universities showcasing at past and current editions include Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Emirates Aviation University, Middlesex University, Canadian University Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, London South Bank University, Dubai College of Tourism, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, Ajman University, BITS Pilani Dubai, Gulf Medical University, Kean University, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, and many more.