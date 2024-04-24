UAE jobs: Universities to revamp legal programmes to boost prospects for law graduates

UAE: Driverless cars to race at 300kmph at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina for prize pool of $2.25 million
Legal programmes in UAE universities are being revamped to help increase job opportunities for the country’s law graduates.
A collaborative effort is underway to establish a joint committee that will unite members from the Ministry of Education alongside representatives from top local and international law firms. Their collective goal is to enhance the legal education system here.
The initiative seeks to provide students enrolled in law programmes at local universities with practical training opportunities, recommend legal experts for teaching positions at these institutions, and introduce students to the latest developments in the legal field.
Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, emphasized the ministry's efforts to modernise legal programmes in the nation's universities, ensuring they align with the shifting requirements of the workforce and support the governmental targets to make the legal system in the country transparent, efficient, fair and advanced.
Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of Al Tamimi & Company, said, “The meeting between law firms and the UAE Ministry of Education is of utmost importance and common interest as it concerns the future of legal education and the role, we, private sector law firms, can play in supporting it.”
The committee will try to identify the skills gaps, and provide practical training opportunities at universities to bridge the difference between theory and practice.
“I firmly believe that it is our duty to collaborate with the UAE government and our peers in order to ensure the best possible platform and experience for the next generation of lawyers. This includes providing training opportunities, offering guest lectures, and exposing young lawyers to the best practical experiences with a view to providing the best exposure and legal education,” added Al Tamimi.
