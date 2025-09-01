UAE issues new student guidelines for attendance, unexcused absences

The UAE has approved a new policy for student attendance for the 2025-2026 Academic Year, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday, September 1.

Under the new guidelines, a warning system will be activated one day after an unexcused absence. The student's file will also be referred, along with the guardian, to the competent authorities and external child protection entities after 15 days.

If unexcused absences exceed 15 days by the end of the school year, the student may be required to repeat the entire academic year. Parents have the right to file an appeal within five working days from the date of notification.

Other aspects of the new policy include immediately informing parents of a child's absence from school.

Additionally, under the new system, a student's absence is counted as two days if it falls on Fridays or on the days preceding or following official holidays.

Meanwhile, the maximum limit for unexcused absences is five days per term and 15 days per academic year.

The new plan highlights the importance of school attendance for academic success.

Earlier this year, the UAE approved a new plan for the current academic year with several changes. One of the key changes are with centralised tests, which will only take place in the first and third semesters. Meanwhile, schools will now conduct their own summative assessments.