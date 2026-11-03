UAE Indian schools prepare for Diwali with handmade diyas, rangoli, cultural clothes

Indian schools across the UAE are preparing to celebrate Diwali with a mix of traditional activities, cultural performances and creative classroom engagements, bringing students and staff together ahead of the festive break.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, falls on Sunday, November 8, this year. From making and exchanging handmade earthen lamps to creating colourful rangoli and dressing in traditional festive colours, schools are planning celebrations that introduce children to the significance of the festival while encouraging them to embrace its traditions.

Some schools are also placing emphasis on eco-friendly decorations, inclusivity and the importance of celebrating different cultures within their diverse communities.

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With the Diwali holidays adjoining the weekend at some schools, families will also have an opportunity to spend extended time together and celebrate the festival.

Handmade diyas and festive activities

At Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi, students have been making earthen lamps during their art classes, with the handmade diyas set to become part of the school's celebrations.

Principal Abhilasha Singh said the school had planned activities for both students and staff, including a special engagement event for employees ahead of the break.

“We have planned a special, theme-based engagement celebration for our staff on the evening of November 6, just before the Diwali break,” she said.

For students, the celebrations will include exchanging the diyas they have made themselves, with some also being presented to the school management.

“We also use these school-made diyas as corporate gifts,” Singh said.

Students will also be encouraged to wear colourful clothes and participate in creative activities, including lantern-making, alongside sessions explaining the festival's significance.

“We will also have sessions highlighting the significance of Diwali, helping children understand the festival and its traditions,” she added.

At Credence High School, the celebrations will take place on Thursday, November 5, with students and staff encouraged to dress in vibrant festive colours.

CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar Singh said the school's celebrations reflected its multicultural ethos, with festivals from different communities marked with enthusiasm.

“At our campus, we celebrate festivals from different cultures and traditions with great fervour and enthusiasm, reflecting the vibrant multicultural spirit of our school community,” she said.

Rangoli, cultural performances and inclusive festive spirit

The celebrations at school will also feature traditional rangoli, cultural performances and activities designed to encourage creativity, with the school also focusing on environmentally conscious festivities.

The emphasis will be on using eco-friendly decorations and minimising waste, while staff members will be encouraged to participate in specially designated colour-themed days.

The school is also making provisions for employees observing religious fasts, reflecting the importance of accommodating different needs during festive celebrations.

“We extend special care, understanding and support to staff observing religious fasts, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and mutual respect,” Deepika Thapar Singh said.

The school will observe its Diwali holidays from Friday, November 6, to Monday, November 9, giving families time to celebrate together.

For schools, such celebrations are also an opportunity to bring students from different backgrounds together through shared experiences and an understanding of cultural traditions.

At Gems Our Own Indian School in Dubai, the holiday adjoining the weekend is expected to give families an extended opportunity to reconnect.

Principal and chief executive Lalitha Suresh described Diwali as a festival that brings people together through its message of hope and togetherness.

“Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a cherished celebration that brings families and communities together in a spirit of joy, hope, and togetherness,” she earlier said.

With the holiday falling alongside the weekend, families will have a four-day break to mark the occasion.

“This year, with the holiday adjoining the weekend, our families can enjoy a welcome four-day break — a wonderful opportunity to pause, reconnect, and create lasting memories with loved ones.”