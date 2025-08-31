UAE: Indian schools gear up for exam season; other curricula start sports trials

Over one million students resumed classes on Monday, August 25, marking the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year or starting a new term in Indian curriculum schools.

The UAE President’s message, which underlined the central role of education in shaping the nation’s future, was welcomed by educators as a powerful way to set the tone for the months ahead.

Anita Singh, Principal of Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai, said, “The highlight of the week was the inspiring audio message from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Nahyan, President of the UAE, played for students alongside an English translation displayed on our digital panels. It was truly a wonderful start to the term, laying the foundation for an enriching and successful journey ahead.”

Singh added that students at her school are already preparing for exams. “Our Term exams are starting in the second week of September,” she said.

At Cosmopolitan International Indian School, Ajman, exam preparations are also underway.

Principal Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam said, “Our term exams are scheduled to begin on 1st of October, as per the academic calendar. The first week of school has been filled with a lot of creative events like welcoming back programmes. Students are settling back well after the break, teachers are revising key concepts.”

Balancing studies with co-curricular activities

School leaders emphasised that while the academic calendar moves quickly, efforts are being made to balance studies with co-curricular and extracurricular opportunities to ensure students do not feel overwhelmed.

Jeremy Hallum, Principal/CEO of GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha, explained, “The start of the academic year is marked by a vibrant programme of extracurricular opportunities designed to engage and inspire our students from the very beginning. We are running a full schedule of Mavericks sports trials across a wide range of disciplines, including football, netball, and swimming, ensuring every child has the chance to showcase their talents and find a place where they belong."

He highlighted that performing arts opportunities are equally rich this year. “Students can audition for our production of Matilda, join the Senior Choir, explore band opportunities, sign up for individual instrumental lessons, or enjoy lunchtime relaxation sessions with music and keyboards. Once the trials are complete, our full ECA programme will begin, offering students a wide variety of pathways to develop their skills, passions, and confidence.”

Inclusivity over exclusivity

At Diyafah International School, Principal David Flint said inclusivity is the driving force behind their Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs).

"At Diyafah International School, we nurture well-rounded individuals through a vibrant array of Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs). From sports trials to performing arts auditions, students are diving into opportunities that spark passion and build character."

The school has also focused on easing the decision-making process for students.

“We recognise that the start of term can feel overwhelming. To help students manage their commitments, we allow time for decision making and registration for co-curricular activities to reduce pressure. Our program is inclusive, not elitist — every student is welcome to participate, regardless of skill level.”

Flint noted that clubs such as Lego, chess, robotics, and e-sports are hugely popular.

“Girls’ Netball has seen a surge in participation, especially since it’s a newer addition. Boys’ Football continues to be a favourite, particularly among our U13 and U15 age groups. When compiling the CCA programme, our student voice is central to our planning and student council representatives collaborate with staff to propose new clubs.”