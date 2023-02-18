UAE: IIT to open in Abu Dhabi next year

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 12:52 PM

India’s renowned college Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is expected to open its first overseas campus in Abu Dhabi next year. This was confirmed by Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, who said it would be a “significant move”.

“We are expecting the sessions to start next year,” he said. He also confirmed that the finer details are still being finalised.

“Currently discussions are on between ADEK and IIT Delhi on concrete things like where to set up, the course curriculum, the student body and the business model.”

According to Sudhir, the institute will provide high level education to its prospective students. “Details about faculty is still under discussion,” he said. “But the education will be of very high quality. The quality that IIT is known for.”

In November, a high-level team from IIT Delhi concluded a visit to the UAE capital and held extensive discussions with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) officials and other stakeholders in the UAE.

Presently, there are 23 IITs in India, which are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level programmes. The institute is considered to be one among the best engineering colleges in the world and noted alumni include Alphabet Inc. CEO Sunder Pichai and Indian industrialist NR Narayana Murthy.

