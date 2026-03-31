UAE IB students reassured on university admissions after final exams cancelled

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As uncertainty grips IB students across the UAE, school leaders are moving swiftly to reassure families that university pathways remain firmly intact, even as final exams are cancelled this year.

The decision impacts IB Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme students in the UAE, who were scheduled to sit their exams from April 27 to May 20, 2026. They will instead receive grades through the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM).

The move follows ongoing regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, with parents informed through school communications on Monday evening.

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For many students who had spent months preparing for the upcoming exams, the sudden change has sparked anxiety — particularly around university offers. However, educators say those fears are unfounded.

Fair and evidence-based grading

Headteachers across the UAE have stressed that IB results awarded under contingency measures continue to hold global credibility, reassuring students that their academic futures will not be disrupted.

A spokesperson from Innoventures Education highlighted how the alternative system is designed to maintain rigour and fairness.

“The NECM is designed to ensure both fairness and accuracy by using multiple, validated sources of evidence rather than a single examination. Final grades are based on externally marked coursework (Internal Assessment) and teacher predicted grades, which must reflect a student’s overall performance and be aligned with IB grade descriptors. The IB applies quality assurance checks, including reviewing grade distributions and requesting additional evidence where needed.”

They added that the process mirrors global standards and is carefully monitored: “This process ensures that results are consistent, evidence-based, and comparable with global IB standards. The IB has provided clear guidance to support schools in building a fair and comprehensive evidence base for each student. Schools are required to submit internal assessment marks, predicted grades, and all related coursework for external review.”

Admissions clarity

Crucially, schools say university admissions remain a top priority, with systems already in place to support students through this transition.

Heath Monk, Principal/CEO GEMS World Academy, said, “The NECM is, by now, an established process that has been used several times, most notably during the global pandemic.”

He emphasised that the IB has provided detailed guidance on how it works and what is required of teachers to prepare predicted grades.

“It also applies quality checks to ensure alignment with historical performance. The IB will communicate with universities across the world regarding the use of the NECM in the Middle East. Building on its well-established experience during previous global disruptions, they are confident that these results will be respected by the vast majority of universities globally,” added Monk.

Importantly, he noted, this is not a school-led effort alone. “The IB is directly communicating with higher education institutions to ensure that results are clearly understood and recognised.”

At the Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, IB Diploma Programme Coordinator Vibha Masand echoed similar assurances, noting that the model is not new and has been refined over time.

“The NECM ensures fairness by using a multi-source, evidence-based approach combining internally assessed coursework, historical school data, and teacher-submitted predicted grades, all of which are externally moderated by the IB. This model has been previously implemented and refined, allowing the IB to apply statistical standardisation and global benchmarking.”

She emphasised that flexibility has been built into the system to account for disruption faced by students. “The IB has provided clear guidance to prioritise the completion and submission of coursework and internal assessments, with extended deadlines where needed. Schools are required to submit robust evidence sets, including internally assessed work, mock examination performance, and carefully moderated predicted grades.”

Masand underscored that, despite the absence of exams, student outcomes remain protected.

“It is important to note that IB results awarded through contingency measures remain fully recognised globally, as they are issued by the IB under established adverse circumstances policies. Universities are familiar with such models from previous sessions and continue to honour IB qualifications for admissions, ensuring students are not disadvantaged.”