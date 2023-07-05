UAE: IB exam results released; schools record impressive student performance

Results in the country have surpassed the global average, according to a school group

Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 5:05 PM

Schools in the UAE have started receiving results for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) today with many institutions recording a 100 per cent pass rate.

UAE students received outstanding results in these exams, with their performance hitting marks that are significantly above the international average.

A school group in the UAE, Taaleem, announced another year of impressive results achieved by their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) students — with pass rates also exceeding global average.

Several students achieved scores that position them among the top 1 per cent of IB graduates worldwide.

Congratulating the students on their success, Richard Drew, principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School and chair of the IB Heads Association for the UAE, said: “Today's results are a reflection of the exceptional abilities and personal growth of our students, who have embraced the IB mission and embodied its core values throughout their academic journey.

"These young individuals have not only achieved remarkable academic milestones but have also developed crucial life skills, including critical thinking, empathy, and intercultural understanding, which will serve them well in their future endeavours."

Glen Radojkovich, deputy director of education for IB and UK Curriculum at Taaleem, said: “As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we express our gratitude to the parents and families who have played a pivotal role in supporting our students throughout their academic journey. The partnership between home and school has been instrumental in fostering an environment where students can thrive and reach their full potential.”

