UAE: How this RAK school spent half a century creating 'graduates who excel' in major fields

Since its founding in 1975 with only 20 students, RAK Academy has grown into a leading educational institution in Ras Al Khaimah, offering diverse learning experiences across multiple campuses.

Originally known as the Ras Al Khaimah English Speaking School, the academy operated from a single campus in Khuzam for decades. In the last eight to nine years, it has expanded significantly. In 2018, the academy established campuses in Al Rams and Al Hamra, and today, it accommodates 2,700 students coming from 75 nationalities.

Graham Beale, the executive principal for the past five years, describes RAK Academy as a "family of schools", each branch serving a unique purpose. The Al Rams campus emphasises Emirati culture while integrating cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics into its curriculum. The Al Hamra campus focuses on sustainability, mathematics, and leveraging the area's coastal environment.

The Khuzam City Campus — the academy's main campus — focuses on strengthening bilingual education from early years to Grade 12. It features prestigious programs such as British A-Levels and the IB diploma and strongly emphasises integrating music and performance arts into the curriculum.

Support to teachers

RAK Academy's commitment to professional development is a cornerstone of its success. Emma Lloyd, a 15-year Key Stage 1 phase leader, leads and manages the curriculum across the school. The academy leader shared how the school supports its educators.

"One of the things the school has done is part-funded me for a professional qualification," she explained. This initiative allowed her to pursue the National Professional Qualification for Leading Teaching (NPQLT), equipping her with advanced teaching leadership skills.

Emma's goal is to move into a senior leadership position, and she credits RAK Academy's support with giving her the tools and confidence to achieve her aspirations.

Nebal Bakkar, an Arabic teacher with 22 years of service, highlighted the academy's impact on the community. "The academy produces graduates who excel in various fields, including medicine, engineering, education, and business," she said.

Nebal Bakkar

She shared a touching moment: "I encountered a former student who greeted me warmly and expressed gratitude for my role as his teacher in the past and now as his child's teacher. Such moments deeply touch me and affirm the value of my work."

Nebal credits the academy's supportive environment for inspiring her dedication. "I feel valued and acknowledged for my efforts, which motivates me to contribute even more. I enjoy participating in activities, even outside of work hours, strengthening my bond with the school."

Natarajan Kumar, a design and technology lab technician with the academy since 1998, has seen remarkable changes. "In the past, we relied on hand-cutting techniques in the lab. Now, we use advanced 3D printing and cutting technologies," he explained.

Natarajan Kumar