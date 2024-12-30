UAE: Higher education institutes can now set own admission criteria, says Ministry

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the UAE can now establish their own admission criteria. This follows a recent directive from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).

The flexible approach is designed to boost student enrolment by offering more opportunities for students to pursue academic paths that align with their individual capabilities, better preparing them to meet the demands of the labour market.

The directive outlines guiding principles for HEIs to create or adopt their own admission criteria for bachelor’s degrees, higher diplomas, diplomas, partial qualifications, and short learning units (levels 4 and 5 within the National Qualifications Framework).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Updating the guiding criteria for admission to HEIs aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to enhance partnerships with universities and enable them to design their academic programmes in line with students’ aspirations, said Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector, and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR.

He said, “This flexible approach will contribute to increasing student enrolment in HEIs by providing more opportunities for them to pursue academic tracks that suit their capabilities. It also considers the majors that students intend to study, ensuring that unrelated subjects do not affect admission to HEIs. At the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, we will continue to launch specialised programmes and initiatives that contribute to providing educational opportunities for all students, while ensuring that their academic journey aligns with their career path after graduation.”

Overall high school score not mandatory anymore

The update clarifies that high school scores are no longer a mandatory admission requirement for higher education institutions (HEIs), allowing them to admit students based on the grades of subjects relevant to their chosen major.

Additionally, universities may require students applying for master's or doctoral programs to hold an academic qualification from the previous level, in accordance with the National Qualifications Framework 2024.

The update also states that secondary school grades refer to those from an approved educational curriculum in the UAE, specifically the advanced track or its equivalent as outlined by the Ministry of Education’s matrix.

New requirements for English

Students who have studied English-language curricula outside the Ministry's framework are not required to prove English proficiency. However, those with non-English curricula must demonstrate proficiency by passing internationally recognized standardised tests, as specified by their university. For students who have studied outside the Ministry’s framework, proficiency in subjects related to their desired major can be assessed based on university-set criteria. Universities may offer conditional acceptance, requiring students to complete preparatory or remedial programs to ensure subject proficiency, without considering the general secondary school average for admission. Direct communication with the relevant HEIs is advised to ensure all requirements are met in accordance with applicable regulations. ALSO READ: UAE: New system provides easier access to higher education, says minister UAE universities to have simpler application process after EmSAT cancellation