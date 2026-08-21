UAE GCSE results 2026: Top achievers reveal how they handled exam disruption

UAE students are celebrating a strong set of GCSE and International GCSE results, with pupils across Dubai and Abu Dhabi securing top grades despite an unprecedented end to the academic year caused by regional conflict.

Major UK exam boards, including Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA, cancelled all formal International GCSE and A-level examinations in the UAE for the May/June 2026 series because of regional tensions.

Instead, students were assessed through alternative arrangements, including portfolios of evidence, drawing on school assessments, coursework and other evidence of attainment.

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The results released this week show that students across British curriculum schools have continued to perform strongly, with many securing a high proportion of the top grades.

Across 23 GEMS schools, more than 4,250 students received results for around 30,000 entries. About 30 per cent of grades were at 9-8/A*, while 48 per cent were at 9-7/A-A*. The group recorded an exceptional 4,177 Grade 9s.

For students, however, the numbers represented more than academic achievement. They marked the culmination of months of preparation during a period when schools shifted between in-person and online learning and examination plans were suddenly rewritten.

‘I got all 9s’ — but missed the experience of sitting the exams

Melissa Tia Fernandes, a student at GEMS Wellington International School, achieved Grade 9 in all 11 of her subjects.

The high achiever is now setting her sights on medicine and hopes to study at a leading UK university, with Oxford among her targets.

“I got all 9s in all eleven of my subjects. I’m planning to take Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology because I want to become a doctor, and I’m particularly targeting universities in the UK, including Oxford,” she said.

While Fernandes was thrilled with her results, she admitted she had initially been disappointed when the formal examinations were cancelled.

“I had really wanted to sit the exams in person and experience that real examination setting, including getting my actual percentages and scores. So, I was disappointed when they were cancelled,” she said.

Her final grades were determined through a portfolio-of-evidence process, incorporating final assessments completed at school alongside previous evidence of academic performance.

Fernandes said she was ultimately reassured by how the school and examination boards handled the unprecedented situation.

“I think the result was as good as it could have been, and the school and the board handled everything really well. Our teachers were especially supportive during the conflict when we moved to online learning, and they continued to guide us throughout,” she said.

The 16-year-old has been at GEMS Wellington International School for four years, having previously studied at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha. She said she preferred the atmosphere of a British curriculum school and valued the competitive environment and support from teachers.

Her preparation also involved balancing academics with extracurricular activities.

“I continued my extracurricular activities until Term 2 and then stopped them in Term 3 to focus on my exams. On school days, I studied for about four hours and longer at weekends. During the exam period, I would wake up early, study and then go to school for the exam,” she said.

Brighton College Dubai student earns six Grade 9s

At Brighton College Dubai, Malaika Hasan Chaudhary also celebrated a strong performance, achieving six Grade 9s and three Grade 8s across her nine subjects.

Having attended the school since Year 4, when it opened in 2018, she said receiving her results surrounded by family, friends and teachers made the moment particularly meaningful.

“I was absolutely ecstatic when I received my results. Being at school with my parents and peers and seeing all the hard work pay off gave me an incredible sense of pride,” she said.

The uncertainty surrounding the examinations did not, however, derail her focus.

“Although my GCSEs took place during a period of uncertainty, I stayed focused because I knew we were in the safe hands of the UAE government. When the exams were cancelled, I had mixed emotions and a lot of questions about how the process would work, but I wasn’t disappointed because I knew I had worked hard,” she said.

Chaudhary is now preparing to study Politics, History, Spanish and Economics at A-level, with her sights set on a career in law.

Her experience in debating and student leadership has also helped shape her ambitions. She has participated in House debating and served on the student council, experiences she believes strengthened her confidence and public-speaking skills.

“I did all my homework from the beginning of the year and treated every exam as if it were my final one. My teachers supported and guided me throughout, and that helped me become the best version of myself,” she said.

Her advice to students preparing for their next academic challenge is simple: set a clear goal and remain consistent.

“Always have a positive goal to work towards and maintain a strong work ethic. That consistency can make all the difference,” she said.