'UAE gave me a lifeline': Palestinian, Ukrainian students grateful for chance to become doctors amid wars back home

Mohammed Abdalbari, Amina Al Dababsekh, and Hayan Fayez Abdulaziz. Photos: Supplied

Amina Al Dababsekh, a Palestinian-Ukrainian student, has always dreamt of becoming a doctor — but when the war broke out in Ukraine, she lost all hope.

“Everything I had worked for felt like it was slipping away,” said Amina, who used to study medicine at O O Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv. “The war shattered lives, including my own dreams. I couldn’t see a way forward.”

Since going to Palestine to continue her studies was also not an option, she had no other choice but put her aspirations on hold. Just as she thought all her dreams were crumbling down, the UAE gave her "a lifeline, a chance to start over," she said.

Mohammed Abdalbari, who is from Palestine, also found it almost impossible to dream of becoming a doctor amid conflict and instability back home. “Without the UAE, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said.

Amina and Mohammed were both enrolled at Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman. On Wednesday, they stood proudly among 561 graduates at GMU’s 21st graduation ceremony at Thumbay Medicity in Ajman, a moment they once thought would never come.

The ceremony, attended by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, celebrated students from diverse backgrounds. Amina’s journey symbolised the resilience of students who overcame unimaginable challenges.

From chaos to opportunity

Amina didn't find the transition to the UAE easy. “Leaving Ukraine was heartbreaking. It was where I started my medical journey, made friends, and built dreams,” she said. “Arriving in the UAE felt like stepping into the unknown. But it turned out to be the best decision of my life.”

As she looks forward to specialising in neurology, Amina is filled with gratitude. “The UAE didn’t just educate me, it gave me a second chance. My goal is to contribute to healthcare globally while supporting Ukraine and Palestine in any way I can, whether through remote consultations, research, or mentoring young professionals."

Mohammed, now an MBBS graduate, vowed to contribute to his homeland. Determined to improve healthcare in Palestine, he envisions a future where he can enhance orthopaedic care and mentor young doctors.

“The future of healthcare in Palestine requires collective effort and collaboration. The knowledge I gained here will allow me to make a difference," he said.

All these dreams, he added, wouldn't have been possible without the opportunity the UAE has given him. "The facilities, faculty, and multicultural environment at the university prepared me not just academically but also professionally. The UAE gave me the confidence to dream bigger and aim higher," Mohammed said. Hayan Fayez Abdulaziz, a 33-year-old nursing graduate, credits the UAE for setting him on the path to success. "For students like me, the UAE provides an excellent foundation. The training I received here has given me the confidence to pursue my aspirations in healthcare," he said. Hayan planned to use his skills to develop healthcare systems in his home country, inspired by what he has learned in the UAE. "I hope to create systems similar to those I have seen here, combining modern techniques with compassionate care."