UAE announces free Google Gemini subscription plan for university students

The UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, in collaboration with Google Gemini, has launched one-year complimentary access to ‘Google AI Plus’, a plan that offers university students with access to Google Gemini, as well as other AI-powered tools and technologies.

This step falls within the framework of the UAE Government's efforts to empower students with modern digital skills and tools, and to prepare a generation capable of effectively and responsibly leveraging the growing capabilities of AI. This supports national capacity-building and enhances the readiness of young talents for future requirements.

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Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, emphasised that the UAE leadership adopts a proactive vision that places humanity at the centre of its journey toward the future. This is achieved through sustainable investment in empowering new generations with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities that enhance their readiness to contribute to development and solidify the UAE's position as a global model in foresight and shaping the future.

He stated that the upcoming phase requires transitioning from merely using AI tools to building a deeper understanding of how to employ them responsibly in learning and research.

Al Olama affirmed that empowering students with the latest models and tools, and developing their skills in using them, fosters a culture of continuous learning, exploration, and innovation, grants them the ability to broaden horizons of knowledge and innovate new solutions, and enhances their role in designing an AI-driven future.

The "Google AI Plus" plan provides students with access to a suite of AI tools supporting study, research, and content production, including the "Gemini" app with its latest AI model, alongside tools that help organise sources and information, summarise study materials and references, and prepare research. The plan can be accessed via the link (goo.gle/studentoffer26-uae).

Benefits also include AI-supported tools for generating images and videos, in addition to "Gemini Notebook," which allows students to interact with academic materials and sources, prepare summaries, and benefit from interactive audio content, alongside providing 400 GB of storage capacity.

As part of the collaboration between the AI Office and Google, a series of virtual and in-person training programs will be organised for university students aimed at developing their skills in using "Gemini" and "Gemini Notebook," utilising them for study and research, while promoting responsible practices in utiliaing AI technologies.

Through its partnerships with global technology institutions, the UAE continues to strengthen an integrated ecosystem for capacity building in AI and cement its position as a global hub for developing and adopting advanced technologies, with a focus on empowering new generations with the tools and skills necessary for active participation in the future economy.

This expansion of the programme follows the strong turnout witnessed for the university student initiative last year, extending this year to a larger number of students in the Arab world.

The programme allows registered university students in the UAE aged 18 and older to register to benefit from the plan free of charge for a full year, provided registration is completed before 31st December 2026.

This collaboration is part of the "AI for All" initiative launched by the AI Office and Google in 2024, which aims to broaden the scope of benefiting from AI technologies, develop essential skills in this field, support relevant research, and develop solutions and applications that serve various segments of society.