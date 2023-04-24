UAE: Four-day work week improves time management, social skills in education sector, study says

A study conducted by Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) shows that the three-day weekend improves time management, productivity and achieves quality learning outcomes.

The main objectives of the study were to measure the productivity and the quality of life in the educational community in Sharjah after the four-day work week was implemented.

The study was conducted based on a survey which was filled by more than 7,000 educational and administrative staff, more than 31,000 families from 70 nationalities.

Children from those families attend 127 private schools in Sharjah, which have a capacity of more than 184,000 female and male students.

​The study outcome concluded that the long weekend improved work-life balance by 90 percent, led to 78 per cent improvement in the student's social skills and relationships, 88 per cent improvement in the level of motivation to work among the administrative and educational staff and improved academic achievement among students by 77 percent.

The three days off also resulted in an 86 per cent improvement in the productivity of the administrative and educational staff.

Dr. Muhaddithah Al Hashemi, Chairperson, SPEA, stressed on the importance of the study to identify the advantages of the decision. It allowed students and families to manage time well and educational institutions to complete their work and plans for lessons and preparation.

Additionally, students could spend more time with the family, which enhances the quality of life and happiness.

She added the study revealed significant leaps in indicators of performance, productivity, mental health, and other important indicators in the educational community.

Al Hashimi pointed out that the decision to work for four days contributed to making a quantum leap in the quality and performance of all parties to the educational system, and its competitiveness was strengthened and added a rich experience.

Ali Al Hosani, Director of SPEA explained that the purpose of the study revolves around the extent to which the decision to work for four working days achieves the expected goals which include the extent of its impact on the quality of life of teachers directly and its reflection on the quality of education for students and their families. The study shows that the three days weekend achieves major goals that include enhancing educational capabilities, improving academic achievement, and increasing family cohesion.

