UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

The extended break, which coincides with the weekend, allows families extra time for travel, temple visits, and festive gatherings

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 1:21 PM

As Indian expats in the UAE prepare to celebrate the festival of lights, Indian curriculum schools are making it even more special for students by announcing a long weekend with a four-day Diwali break starting this Friday.

The move has been welcomed by parents and students alike, offering families time to celebrate the festival of lights together. The extended break, which coincides with the weekend, allows families extra time for travel, temple visits, and festive gatherings.

In a circular issued, Our Own Indian School in Dubai announced the holiday, stating: "On behalf of the entire OIS family, I extend warm wishes to you and your loved ones for a Happy Diwali. Please note that the school will remain closed on Friday, October 17, 2025, and Monday, October 20, 2025, on the occasion of Diwali. Regular school working hours will resume from Tuesday, October 21, 2025."

Several other Indian schools under different education groups are expected to follow similar schedules, aligning with community sentiments and festive observances.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most significant festivals for the Hindu community in the UAE and worldwide. It is celebrated with traditional rituals, sweets, and the lighting of lamps.

With the festive spirit in full swing, schools are encouraging students to use the break for cultural engagement and family bonding before returning refreshed for the second half of the term.

