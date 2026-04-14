UAE families rethink school spending amid online classes

As the new academic year began on April 6, thousands of students in Indian schools across the UAE logged in from home instead of stepping into classrooms in crisp new uniforms. What is usually a busy back-to-school season marked by shopping trips, fresh beginnings and campus activity unfolded quietly on screens.

This year’s term start comes amid regional uncertainty linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, prompting several schools to continue with remote learning as a precautionary measure.

For many families, that has meant a shift in priorities as the usual back-to-school checklist — especially uniforms — takes a backseat.

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Typically, parents say they would have spent around Dh1,000 to Dh1,500 for two children on uniforms and related school supplies at the start of term. But with classes continuing online, that expense has been put aside for now.

Devices take priority

With schools continuing distance learning, many parents say their spending patterns have shifted sharply from clothing to technology.

“If in the coming week schools reopen, then I will buy new school uniforms for my children,” said Ami Rasheed, a parent of two.

“Right now, there’s no urgency because they’re attending classes from home. I have to buy at least two sets for my daughter — a shirt and pants — which will cost around Dh350. My son, on the other hand, can still manage with his uniforms from last year as they’re in good condition, including his sports set.”

She added that much of her education-related spending has already moved towards devices. “I am not buying new devices this year, as last year I bought a refurbished laptop for around Dh1,500 and a tablet for about Dh750,” she said. “These have become essential now — more than uniforms at this point.”

Other parents echo similar sentiments, saying online learning has reshaped what counts as essential school spending.

“I haven’t bought uniforms in the new academic year as schools have been online since the start,” said Manal M.

“Usually, I would spend around Dh400 per child, and with two children that comes to Dh800 to approximately Dh1,500 including other miscellaneous expenditures like shoes or bags. But right now, that expense can wait.”

Instead, she said the focus has shifted to ensuring devices are available for each child. “I spent about Dh500 on a tablet for my daughter because online learning has made devices more important than ever. My son is still using his iPad from last year, so we’re managing with what we already have. It’s really about adjusting priorities… uniforms can wait, but classes can’t.”

Schools shift communication

For some families, even routine back-to-school processes have changed this year, with schools prioritising academic continuity over logistics like uniform distribution.

“My children’s school usually sends out a circular in March, before the start of the new academic year, about buying new textbooks and school uniforms. Our uniform supplier is ‘Threads’, and they typically set up at the school so parents and children can go in and purchase everything on campus,” said Shiyaz Sait.

“This year, however, we only received a circular for books. A link was shared for online ordering and the books are delivered to our homes. We are still waiting for any update from the school regarding uniforms, especially since classes have been online and the new academic year also began with remote learning.”

Sait added, “Normally, we spend around Dh500 per child for two sets of uniform, including PE kit and belt — so about Dh1,000 for both children but for now, we haven’t made that purchase yet.”