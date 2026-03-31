UAE extends remote learning for all higher education institutions until April 17

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Distance learning has been extended for all higher education institutions in the UAE until April 17, 2026.

This announcement was made on Tuesday evening by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).

According to a recent circular, in-person classes will only be held for priority programmes that require physical attendance, with strict safety protocols in place to protect students and academic staff.

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MoHESR urged universities and colleges to closely monitor developments and work in coordination with local authorities, ensuring that teaching quality and academic assessment standards are maintained.

The ministry emphasised that it will review the situation weekly and provide updates through its official channels, ensuring institutions can adapt quickly to changing circumstances.