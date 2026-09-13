Some UAE students to get Dubai Police Esaad card benefits locally and globally

High-achieving Emirati students in Dubai will receive an added layer of support during their university years, with scholarship recipients set to gain access to benefits offered through the Dubai Police Esaad Card.

The Esaad Card Centre and the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) extending Esaad card benefits to students enrolled in the programme.

For students balancing university life, travel and the costs that come with studying in the UAE or overseas, the initiative is designed to provide practical benefits alongside recognition of their academic achievements.

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The benefits will include exclusive offers and discounts from participating companies and institutions across the commercial, tourism, entertainment, healthcare and education sectors, both within the UAE and internationally.

Support for students beyond the classroom

The agreement was signed during the orientation day for the third cohort of students in the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme.

Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, and Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), signed the agreement in the presence of Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA and Chair of the Steering Committee of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme.

The two sides said the partnership reflects the UAE and Dubai governments' focus on putting people at the centre of development, while recognising the contribution of high-achieving Emirati students.

The initiative also supports the goals of the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which places academic excellence and recognition at the heart of the student experience.

For scholarship recipients, that recognition now comes with tangible benefits that can accompany them through different stages of their education.

The partnership is also intended to encourage young Emiratis to make the most of opportunities available to them and eventually channel their skills and knowledge into the communities and country they return to.

100 Emirati students selected every year

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme is part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and selects 100 high-achieving Emirati students each year from government and private schools across different curricula.

Students are supported to study at leading universities in the UAE and abroad, with scholarships focused on disciplines linked to labour market needs and national development priorities.

The programme has been allocated a total budget of Dh1.1 billion over the coming years, with the broader aim of strengthening Emirati participation in the economy and building the UAE's future talent pool.

The latest partnership adds to the support available to students from the point they begin their higher education journey.

For young Emiratis heading to universities at home or overseas, access to discounts across everyday sectors — from healthcare and education to tourism and entertainment — could provide practical support alongside the scholarship itself.

Launched by Dubai Police in March 2018, the Esaad Card is a loyalty programme providing cardholders with discounts and benefits across multiple sectors.