UAE: Education authority issues clarification on Grade 12 exam scores

File photo

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 4:48 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 5:55 PM

Certain concerns were raised about the social studies exam of Grade 12 public school students, prompting the UAE's Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to issue a clarification on Thursday.

In its latest statement, the ESE has announced that the scoring process for the exam will be adjusted by counting closely related answers as correct.

For three questions in the exam, a number of students provided answers that closely resembled one another. The ESE said this discovery prompted them to look into the matter and take action.

A technical committee — comprising education experts — investigated the issue and meticulously examined the observations and concerns.

Besides conducting the probe, the committee provided all necessary support to the students.

Following a thorough review, the ESE has decided to adjust the scoring and consider closely related answers as correct.

