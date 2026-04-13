UAE denies 'inaccurate' reports of distance learning extension till May 1

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

UAE's Ministry of Education denied reports of extension of distance learning till May 1. The ministry clarified that this information is "inaccurate".

The authority stressed that decisions related to education will only be announced through the ministry's official channels.

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Currently, distance learning is in place till April 17 across all educational institutions in the UAE for students as well as teaching and administrative staff.

When schools across UAE transitioned to online education this year, the transition was far smoother compared to the Covid pandemic days. To make it easier for families, Sharjah government also announced flexible remote work for female employees who have children enrolled in schools or nurseries.

The ministry first mandated distance learning from March 2, following Iran’s attacks on Gulf states, including the UAE. The measure was extended until Friday, March 6, before authorities announced an early spring break.

The remote learning was then extended till after the spring break, to prioritise safety of the educational community amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

As authorities continue to closely monitor regional developments and assess the situation, updates will be communicated through official school channels.