Why some UAE children struggle when schools switch between in-person, online learning

Repeated shifts between distance learning and in-person schooling are taking an emotional toll on students, leaving many children feeling unsettled, anxious, and frustrated, according to a mental health expert.

Dr. Sneha John, mental health expert at Medcare Camali Clinic, is shedding light on why children of different age groups react differently to these transitions with some experiencing resistance and discomfort, while others show enthusiasm for returning to the classroom.

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In her clinical work with children and adolescents, Dr. Sneha has noted that the impact of these shifts varies significantly depending on a child’s age, personality, emotional resilience, and previous school experiences.

“For many children, routines create a sense of emotional safety and predictability,” she said. “When those routines change frequently, it can sometimes leave children feeling unsettled, anxious, frustrated or emotionally overwhelmed.”

The impact on younger children

Younger children often find the transition between home and school particularly challenging. Because they rely heavily on consistency, physical reassurance, and familiar routines, disruptions can manifest in noticeable behavioural changes.

Dr. Sneha points out that this distress often shows up through clinginess, irritability, emotional outbursts, sleep disturbances, or a reluctance to attend school. At this developmental stage, school is not solely about academics; it is equally about play, connection, and feeling secure with familiar adults.

How teenagers are coping

For teenagers, reactions to shifting learning modes can vary even more drastically. Some adolescents genuinely enjoy the flexibility of online learning and may feel more comfortable at home especially those who struggle with social anxiety, peer difficulties, bullying or intense academic pressure.

Conversely, other teens may feel isolated, emotionally withdrawn, demotivated, or disconnected without regular face-to-face interaction. Because adolescence is a critical stage where friendships, identity, and independence become extremely important, Dr. Sneha notes that disruptions in social connection can have a significant emotional impact.

However, not all reactions are negative. Many children become very excited to return to school because they miss their friends, teachers, extracurricular activities, and the structured environment of the classroom.

Others resist returning simply because they have adapted to the comfort and flexibility of home learning. “In many cases, both reactions are entirely understandable and valid,” Dr. John said.

What parents can do to help



Dr. Sneha offers several practical strategies for parents navigating these uncertain periods with their children.

Maintain consistency at home: “One of the biggest things I encourage parents to focus on is maintaining a sense of consistency and emotional safety at home,” she said. Simple routines around sleep, meals, study time, and reducing screen overuse can make a significant difference in helping children feel more regulated and secure.

Create a safe space for expression: Dr. Sneha encourages parents to create space for children to express their feelings openly without immediately trying to fix or minimise them. “Sometimes children simply need to feel heard. Statements such as, ‘I can see this feels difficult for you,’ can often be more reassuring than trying to convince a child not to worry,” she explained.

Tailor the approach to the age group: For younger children, visual schedules and talking through what the school day may look like can help reduce anxiety. Teenagers, Dr. Sneha notes, often respond better when parents involve them in discussions, listen without judgment, and give them some sense of autonomy and control over their routines.

Watch for behavioural changes: Parents should pay close attention to changes such as withdrawal, irritability, shifts in sleep or appetite, school refusal, emotional sensitivity, or excessive dependence on screens, as these can be signs that a child is struggling emotionally.

Manage parental stress: “Children are highly sensitive to the emotional environment around them,” Dr. Sneha said. “They often pick up on parental stress and anxiety very quickly. When parents are able to remain calm, emotionally available, and reassuring, children generally cope much better with transitions and uncertainty.”

If a child’s distress begins to significantly affect their emotional wellbeing, social functioning, or ability to engage in school, Dr. Sneha advises seeking support early from a mental health professional. Early intervention, she says, can be highly effective in building coping skills and fostering long-term emotional resilience.