UAE: Change in school age cut-off proposed as FNC member points out enrolment delays

Image used for illustrative purposes

For many UAE parents with children born just after the August 31 deadline, school admissions can be frustrating, as they are unable to enrol their kids in either schools or nurseries. These children are considered too young for formal schooling but too old for preschool, leaving them to wait an entire year before they can begin their education.

The issue was raised in the Federal National Council on Wednesday, with calls for the Ministry of Education to reconsider the cut-off date, particularly given that many local children are born in October and November.

“Why should the child waste a year of his life without schooling because he was born a few days or weeks after August 31?" questioned Saeed Al Aabdi, a member representing Ras Al Khaimah at the Council.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He referred to a 2021 ministerial decision that limited a child's admission age into kindergarten to a minimum of four years as of August 31 of the year of admission. He urged the Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, to provide a three-month exception to that rule.

“When that decision was issued, they did not consider that most births in the UAE occur in October and November,” he said, citing a 2017 report by Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi that showed that most children born that year were in October and November.

“Many parents continue to suffer from educational policies that are based on practices followed abroad. Our problem is that when we adopt international practices, we don’t take them fully."

He said the 2021 resolution was adopted from a similar policy followed in the UK, however, there are exceptions in place which allow the child to be admitted in school even if they were born three months after the defined age.

“The ministry adopted half of the UK policy only, why not adopt it in full and include an exemption period?”

FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash, the highest-ranking official within the council, cited an incident from his own experience when he moved with his family to the US to serve as ambassador in 2006. His youngest daughter was in kindergarten before they moved, "and we thought she will be admitted to first grade, but the school said her age was applicable to kindergarten only.

“However, we were told we could go to an independent evaluation centre to assess if she is fit to join First Grade, and she passed,” he added, “so, there could be pragmatic options.”

The council’s speaker continued, “School admission age is a critical issue that affects almost everyone, the public is waiting for your excellency’s positive response, and we hope that the ministry shows understanding and proposes adequate solutions."

Minister Al Amiri said the admission age was set based on academic evaluations of pupils' statuses according to their age and development.

“The resolution aims to elevate pupils’ understanding of the study material and facilitate their shifting from one level to the other across the country’s schools and abroad,” she added.

Unconvinced, the member argued that a child born at 11.59 on August 31 won't be any more mature than another child born after midnight on September 1.

“All of us here today studied and excelled in school without any restrictions to our age. Please, revise this decision,” he urged the minister. "I urge you to listen to how parents are struggling from this issue. The decision is causing social implications as well. Several expecting mothers are opting for caesarean births to ensure their babies are born before August 31," he said. Working mothers are forced to hire nannies for an additional year while their children are out of school, which adds a financial burden. “After a whole year passes and the child is finally enrolled in school, he could be subject to bullying for being older than his classmates,” added Al Aabdi, “you will not lose anything if you revise this decision.” He described the situation as an “injustice instilled on our children today." Al Amiri said admission age in each country, including the UAE, is examined regularly based on studies and assessment. “And we will look into the issue of nurseries not accepting children after passing four years,” she concluded. ALSO READ: Dh3,500 school fees: Meet 90-year-old offering affordable education for low-income families ‘Beautiful language’: Students of 7 nationalities learn Arabic at UAE institute