UAE CBSE exams 2025: Will 40% of board marks come from internal assessments?

Starting 2025, the CBSE board is likely to allocate 40 per cent of marks to internal assessments, as part of key changes aimed at reducing academic stress and decreasing reliance on a single high-stake exam.

However, these changes will not affect students in the current batch, who will begin the Central Board of Secondary Education exams on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams will conclude by March 18, while Class 12 exams will run until April 4, 2025. Practical exams, internal assessments, and project work began on January 1, 2025.

There are nearly 90 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE.

The Indian board that begins its new academic year in April every year, may also reduce the number of constructed response questions — both short and long-answer questions — for Classes 10 and 12, aiming to better assess students’ genuine understanding of the subject.

S. Reshma, Principal, School Director, Regent Gulf Indian High School Dubai, said, “To foster continuous learning and competency-based assessments, the CBSE has revamped its evaluation system for 2025. The key changes include: technology integration, usage of AI-enabled tools for question generation and assessment monitoring and competency-based questions. A significant portion of board exam questions will test real-life application and critical thinking. Revised weightage on internal assessments will now constitute 40 per cent of the total marks, while board exams will account for 60 per cent.”

She added, “This includes periodic tests, practicals, project work, and subject enrichment activities conducted throughout the year. It is aimed at reducing dependence on a single high-stakes exam and fostering consistent engagement and learning.”

Skill-based subjects

Head teachers reiterated that there will be greater emphasis on experiential and hands-on learning activities.

Pramod Mahajan, Principal, Sharjah Indian School, said, “Some subjects have a 60-40 split, while others are 50-50, 80-20, or 70-30. The CBSE has become more flexible by introducing various skill-based subjects, many of which follow a 60-40 split. These skill subjects include fields like typing, AI, marketing, and insurance, with around 20 such subjects available. Students are required to take five compulsory subjects, and the sixth subject is also considered in the evaluation. If a student fails one of the main subjects but passes the easier sixth subject, they will still be declared as having passed. This year, many students have opted for the sixth subject."

"However, for core subjects, the breakdown remains 70-30 for practical subjects, while theory subjects typically follow an 80-20 split, unless further notice is given.”

“Class 10 also has a sixth subject. CBSE now puts a lot of weightage on internal assessments as well. Skill subject also focuses on having experiential learning,” he added. Changes part of NEP 2020 Moving forward, students might also be mandated to maintain a minimum attendance of 75 per cent to qualify for the board exams. Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah, said, “All this is ‘expected’ to be implemented in the next academic year. The board will introduce it for Grades 9-10 and 11-12. Therefore, the batch starting Grade 9 in April will experience this in both Grades 9 and 10. However, the official notification for the April 2025 batch has not been issued yet." "While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has introduced several changes, there remains significant uncertainty due to political factors in India, which makes it more of a political issue than an educational one. It is something in the pipeline, but the board may release all this at the start of the session. Officially, though, we haven’t been informed yet.” ALSO READ: UAE: Schools report nearly 100% attendance rates as students return after winter break