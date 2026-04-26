UAE: CBSE Class 12 results and Class 10 second exam schedule explained

As Indian curriculum students across the UAE await a key academic milestone, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 results this week, according to school officials. The outcome will shape the future for thousands of students preparing for higher education.

This year’s results come amid changes in how answer sheets are evaluated, with the CBSE introducing a digital marking system to improve efficiency. UAE principals have highlighted that the shift could influence how quickly results are processed, though the board has not officially confirmed a release date.

At the same time, focus is shifting to Class 10 students, who will soon get another chance under CBSE’s revised examination format. The upcoming schedule is particularly significant for students in the UAE and other Gulf countries who were unable to complete all their exams due to the US–Israel–Iran conflict, which is now under an extended ceasefire.

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1. When are the CBSE Class 12 results expected?

CBSE Class 12 results are expected at any time this week, most likely by the end of the week, according to school heads at CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE.

2. How can students check their Class 12 results?

Once declared, students can access their results through:

Official CBSE websites

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

Students will need their roll number to log in and view scores.

3. What is new in the evaluation process this year?

CBSE has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM), where answer sheets are evaluated digitally.

This is expected to:

Speed up result processing

Reduce human error

Improve accuracy in marking

4. Will the online marksheet be final?

No. The online result is a provisional marksheet. The official printed marksheets will be issued later by schools and will be required for:

College admissions (Class 12 students)

Class 11 admissions (Class 10 students)

5. What should parents do while waiting for results?

Parents are advised to:

Avoid relying on rumours or unverified result dates

Keep login details ready (roll number/admit card)

Ensure students have access to DigiLocker or SMS facility

Provide emotional support, as this is a high-stress period

CBSE Class 10: Second board exam schedule

6. When will the Class 10 second board exams begin?

The second board exams for Class 10 will start on May 15, 2026, beginning with:

Mathematics (Standard)

Mathematics (Basic)

Exam timing:

9:00am to 12:00pm (UAE time)

No entry permitted inside the centre after 8:00am only exceptional cases will be allowed until 8:30am; 8:45am to 9:00am will be allotted as reading time for students.

7. Why are there two board exams for Class 10?

CBSE has introduced a two-board exam system to give students:

A second chance to improve scores

More flexibility in performance

Reduced pressure in a single exam attempt

Students can improve marks in up to three subjects.

8. Who is eligible for the second Class 10 board exam?

Eligible students include:

Those who appeared in at least 3 subjects in the first exam

Students who passed but want to improve scores

Compartment category students

Certain sports quota students (as permitted by CBSE)

Students appearing for improvement or additional chances

9. Who is NOT eligible?

Students who:

Failed or did not appear in three or more subjects

Are under the ER (Essential Repeat) category (they must appear next year)

10. What should students focus on now?

For Class 12 students:

Keep documents and login details ready

Avoid stress due to speculation around result dates

For Class 10 students: