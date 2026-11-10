UAE CBSE board exams 2027: Class 10, 12 exams begin Feb 16; schools share planning tips

With the examination dates now confirmed for CBSE’s 2027 Board examinations, UAE schools are stepping up their preparation schedules, with pre-board assessments, mock examinations and targeted revision sessions planned in the coming weeks.

For thousands of students attending the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, the countdown to the Board examinations has officially begun.

The board has confirmed that Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will begin on Tuesday, February 16, 2027, with the final papers scheduled for March 9 and April 9, respectively.

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The timetable, released on November 6, gives students more than three months to prepare, while offering parents greater clarity on how the examination season will fit around school calendars, family commitments and, for Class 12 students, university applications.

Principal Pramod Mahajan of Sharjah Indian School said the schedule was largely in line with expectations, allowing schools to organise assessments ahead of the final examinations.

“The date sheet is largely as per our expectations. We have a pre-board examination scheduled for students before they break for the long winter vacation. This will give students an opportunity to assess their preparation and understand where they stand ahead of the final examinations,” he said.

The school has another round of pre-board examination planned later, with a greater emphasis on revision. Practical examinations are expected to begin on January 4 or 5.

Bhanu Sharma, Principal of Woodlem Park, Ajman, said the approximately 100-day preparation window should be used strategically rather than left until the final weeks.

Students should aim to complete their syllabus by mid-December, move on to timed practice papers in January and reserve the final fortnight for revision, he advised.

“Focus on weaker topics, stay close to NCERT, and protect sleep, especially with Ramadan expected from early February,” Sharma said.

Pre-boards and timed practice take centre stage

For schools, the coming weeks will be crucial in identifying learning gaps and helping students become familiar with the examination format.

At Credence High School, two rounds of mock examinations are part of the preparation plan, said Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal.

“Pre-Board 1 is currently under way, and Pre-Board 2 will take place in early January, followed by the board practicals, so our students get ample practice in the exam format before February 16,” she said.

Singh stressed that students should avoid relying solely on reading and revising their textbooks. Regular writing practice, she said, is equally important in building examination confidence.

“They should write as much as they study, and practise regularly with sample papers and question banks, because writing within the time limit builds speed, accuracy and confidence.”

At Shining Star International School, students are also being encouraged to follow structured revision plans and use their mock examination results to identify areas that need further attention.

Vinoji Jipson, Senior Supervisor Secondary and Head of Department for Computer Science at the school, said students should prioritise conceptual understanding alongside examination techniques.

“With the examinations beginning on February 16, students should focus on structured and consistent revision rather than last-minute preparation. They should prepare a realistic timetable, prioritise topics that require more attention, and allocate sufficient time for practising previous years' question papers and sample papers,” Jipson said.

Analysing performance in mock examinations and addressing individual learning gaps can help students make better use of their remaining preparation time, the educator added.

Parents urged to watch for examination stress

Beyond academic preparation, school leaders highlight that managing examination-related anxiety will be just as important, particularly as students juggle extensive portions, expectations and competing demands on their time.

Jipson said some students struggle with time management, consistency and the pressure of meeting expectations while preparing for their board examinations.

At Shining Star International School, a Teacher Mentor Programme provides students with regular guidance and individual support. The school also conducts stress management and wellbeing sessions through its Department of Special Needs.

The aim, Jipson stressed is to ensure that emotional wellbeing and academic preparation go hand in hand.

For parents, school leaders recommend maintaining a calm home environment, encouraging regular study routines and ensuring children get adequate rest rather than placing additional pressure on them.

Sharma said parents should encourage seven to eight hours of sleep, regular meals and exercise, while recognising effort rather than focusing exclusively on marks.

“Please talk to us early if your child seems anxious,” she advised.