Makeup, recycled bottles: What UAE students are adding to back-to-school shopping lists

The back-to-school shopping cart has changed dramatically over the past five years with students no longer shopping for just notebooks and pencils. Makeup, skincare and trend-led accessories have become part of the annual ritual, according to a spokesperson for Landmark Group.

Beauty has become an increasingly important part of the back-to-school period, particularly among older students and young adults preparing for the new academic year.

USE THE KHALEEJ TIMES CALCULATOR TO FIGURE OUT YOUR BACK-TO-SCHOOL EXPENSES

For 16-year-old Dubai student Mimi, the last week has been spent in browsing makeup items for back to school. “My favorite eyeliner ran out so I was researching different brands,” she said. “Last weekend I went and bought a new one. I can’t wait to wear it to school.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Everyday routines

The spokesperson also noted that rather than statement looks, consumers are looking for products that support quick, effortless everyday routines. Skincare essentials, lip products, concealers, mascaras and lightweight complexion products are in high demand.

"We're seeing demand for products that deliver a natural look and can easily fit into busy school or university schedules," he said.

According to Mimi, several female students in her school wore makeup every day.

“Some wear it for special occasions while others sport a simple no-makeup makeup look every day,” she said. “But some students, especially our junior batch, wear a full face of makeup every day. It looks like it would take them at least an hour every day to do that.”



Expression

Back-to-school shopping is no longer purely functional, the spokesperson added. For many students, particularly older children and teenagers, it is an opportunity to express their personality, interests and sense of style.

As a result, branded and character-led collections continue to perform strongly, especially when they align with popular entertainment, gaming and lifestyle trends. A quick visit to stores reveals hundreds of items branded with Spiderman, Minecraft, Stitch and Minnie Mouse among others.

According to him, over the past five years, the shopping season has become more thoughtful, more value-conscious and far more influenced by lifestyle trends than ever before.

Students are playing a bigger role in purchase decisions, driving demand for trend-led designs and products that reflect their individual tastes. Social media now shapes everything from colours and designs to product preferences across categories.

An expert for Centerpoint noted that students were also more conscious about their choices. “We have schools bags made out of recycled plastic bottles,” said Ashwini Karhadkar. “Youngsters these days are a lot more environment conscious and want to reduce their carbon footprint.”

She added that across retail, interest is growing in products with recycled content, reduced packaging and more sustainable sourcing practices.

Convenience

A lot of families are also increasingly drawn to coordinated sets and ready-to-go solutions that remove the guesswork from shopping.

"These collections offer both value and simplicity, helping parents save time while creating a more seamless shopping experience," the Landmark spokesperson said. “Convenience is a major purchase driver.”

School bags, lunch accessories and stationery remain key categories. However, features such as padded shoulder straps, reinforced stitching and lightweight yet durable materials are becoming more important as parents prioritise comfort and ergonomics.