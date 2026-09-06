UAE back-to-school fatigue: When is your child’s exhaustion after school a concern?

For many UAE families, the first week of the new academic year has brought back more than school uniforms, lunch boxes and homework. It has also brought tired children — particularly those who have gone from relaxed summer mornings to early wake-ups, full school days and a packed schedule of after-school activities.

For parents, the question is where to draw the line between normal back-to-school tiredness and exhaustion that could signal that a child is struggling to cope with the new routine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children aged 6 to 12 get between nine and 12 hours of sleep each night. How rested a child feels during the day is also an important indicator of whether they are getting enough sleep.

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That makes sleep one of the most important back-to-school essentials, alongside uniforms, books and school supplies. For children adjusting to earlier mornings, longer days and increased concentration, insufficient sleep can affect their ability to engage successfully at school.

For some UAE parents, the change has been immediately noticeable.

Bhavya Akula’s 10-year-old son, for instance, has gone from waking around 7 or 7.15am during the holidays to getting up at 5.45am for school. The difference became particularly apparent when he returned home after his first day of the academic year.

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“On the first day of the new academic year, he came home at around 3.40pm in the school bus, looking absolutely exhausted. He had a quick lunch and then had to leave for his swimming lesson, where he swam for another hour. By the time he came back, I could really see how tired he was. He still had to do his daily reading, have dinner and get ready for bed. At dinner, I could see him almost falling asleep at the table.”

After a long school day, there was still homework, reading and an evening routine to get through. And, as the school timetable settles, so does the return of extracurricular commitments.

Akula said the holiday routine has now given way to a much fuller weekday schedule.

“Now that the timetable is out and co-curricular activities are back in full swing, the packed schedule is back too. Alongside school, he has his after school Arabic tutorials, swimming, tennis and guitar on different days of the week — so his relaxed holiday routine has definitely come to an end.”

For another UAE parent, the challenge has been less about the sheer number of activities and more about adapting to a new stage of schooling.

Moldovan expat Ana Rusu said her daughter has found the move into Year 7 particularly tiring, with greater academic demands and more independent work already on the horizon.

“After the summer break, getting back into an early morning routine has been another adjustment. By the time she comes home, she is often quite tired, and once she starts her homework, I can see that she is struggling to concentrate for long periods. I think her body is still adjusting to the new routine, and hopefully over the next couple of weeks she will settle into it.”

When tiredness is part of the adjustment

Paediatricians say parents should not necessarily panic when a child comes home exhausted during the first few days of school.

Dr Jobby Jacob, Specialist Pediatrician at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said the first week can be particularly demanding because children are adjusting simultaneously to physical, mental and emotional changes.

“A tired child in the first week is often simply experiencing the physical and mental effort of readjusting to school.

The main reasons are changes in sleep timing, earlier wake-up times, increased concentration, more structured activity, social interaction, and emotional adjustment to a new routine.”

For most children, the body needs some time to settle into the new rhythm. Parents can generally allow a couple of weeks for this adjustment before becoming concerned, particularly if the child is otherwise eating, sleeping and functioning normally.

Jacob said parents should look at the bigger picture rather than focusing on tiredness alone.

“Parents can usually give it two to three weeks before becoming concerned. If the fatigue persists beyond that, or is accompanied by mood changes, loss of appetite, or other concerning symptoms, it would be worth arranging a pediatric assessment.

The key is to distinguish normal adjustment fatigue from persistent exhaustion.”

That distinction can be particularly important in the UAE, where a school day may be followed by sports, music, language lessons and other activities — leaving children with little downtime between getting home and going to bed.

How UAE parents can ease the transition

For children who are struggling with the return to routine, paediatricians recommend keeping the first few weeks as manageable and treating sleep as part of the school timetable, not something that comes after everything else is done.

Dr Abin Vijayan, specialist paediatrician at Prime Medical Center, Burjuman branch, advises parents to pay attention to the basics first: food, hydration, rest and sleep.

“Provide a balanced breakfast, adequate water and a nutritious after-school snack. Avoid skipped meals, excessive sweets, sugary drinks, caffeine and energy drinks.

After-school activities: Allow the child time to rest, hydrate and have a snack before starting homework. Keep extracurricular activities manageable during the first one or two weeks and avoid overscheduling.”

That may mean resisting the temptation to immediately return to the full pre-summer timetable. A child who has spent weeks waking later and enjoying a slower pace may need a gradual transition.

Homework also needs to be balanced against sleep, particularly when children are already showing signs of fatigue.

Vijayan recommends creating a calm study environment and breaking work into smaller periods rather than expecting an exhausted child to sit through a long homework session.

“Establish a quiet study area and divide homework into manageable periods with short breaks. Do not regularly compromise the child’s sleep to complete non-urgent schoolwork.”