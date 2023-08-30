UAE authority denies rumours of student's death over academic failure

Emirates Draw revealed that over the last weekend, 11,372 winners across all games won a total prize amount of more than Dh916,117
The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) on Wednesday issued a statement rubbishing rumours of a female student's death.
In an advisory shared on X, ESE said there were certain social media posts that stated there was a student who died of heart attack, triggered by academic failure or "repeating a school year".
This information, the authority said, is not true. "It was fabricated by social media users and has no factual basis".
Contrary to the claims, the name of the student included in the posts could not be found in the records of the ESE's affiliated schools.
Spreading fake news and rumours is a serious offence under the country's cybercrime law. The ESE urged the public to verify news from official sources before sharing on social media platforms.
ALSO READ:
Emirates Draw revealed that over the last weekend, 11,372 winners across all games won a total prize amount of more than Dh916,117
Authorities have time and again warned residents of similar frauds where conmen impersonate government officials
Ministry of Interior launches campaign as new academic year starts
Passengers booking tickets until September 10 will get reduced fares for travel between September 11 and March 21
Violators could face various penalties, including rectifying any damages incurred from such actions and campaign permits being revoked
It helps offer long-term solutions for various viral infections on Earth as well as in space
During their mission, Crew-6 have conducted three spacewalks, including AlNeyadi’s historic spacewalk outside the ISS on April 28 this year
Thousands of residents came together to enjoy the sumptuous Onam 'Sadhya' feast at various restaurants