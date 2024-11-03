UAE announces immediate cancellation of EmSAT for Grade 12 students

UAE authorities have announced the immediate cancellation of EmSAT for Grade 12 students and the implementation of revised university admission criteria.

The authority said that admission to medical and engineering programmes will now prioritise students' science subject grades over overall percentage scores.

The move will give universities additional flexibility in setting admission criteria which will provide diverse academic pathways for students.

The decision is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to higher education, enabling students to pursue their future ambitions throughout both their academic and career paths, the ministry added.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) on Sunday, following the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

"The flexibility of our educational policies stems from our absolute concern for the interests of our students," said Sarah Al Amiri, UAE's Minister of Education.

She added: "The decision is in line with our efforts to develop policies to evaluate students’ performance during their academic stages and support them to achieve their future ambitions during their academic and professional careers in a manner that is consistent with the needs of the labour market and society."

The vision of MOHESR is aimed at increasing students’ access to higher education, so that every twelfth-grade graduate can join bachelor’s, higher diploma, diploma or skills certificate programs, Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stressed.

Universities can attract students who have not met the English language requirement by enrolling them in courses that qualify them to reach the required proficiency. Higher institutions will also be able to accept students and enrol them in specialised remedial courses if they do not obtain the required grade in the subjects required to study the specialisation, he added.

In line with the cancellation of the EmSAT entrance test, the admission requirements for medical and engineering specialisations will focus more on the grades of scientific subjects related to the specialisation rather than focusing on the overall percentage of the twelfth grade.

The ministries also called on students and parents to be aware of the university admission requirements for each university and academic specialisation that the student wishes to study, through direct communication with the relevant higher education institutions.

Cancelling the test will not affect the requirements for equivalence of certificates of private school curricula except for those that apply the American curriculum.

Students in American curriculum must register to take alternative standardised tests to the EmSAT test, such as the SAT test for mathematics and the TOEFL for English, and other requirements related to university admission.

What is EmSAT?