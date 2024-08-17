UAE: Didn't get A-Level scores you wished for? Educators share tips, ask students to 'pause'

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 8:09 AM

It was a big day for many UAE students on Thursday, August 15, when A-Level exam results were announced. Those with high scores will be heading to some of the top universities in the country and around the world.

Students, friends, and families celebrated. Educators hailed the remarkable achievements of their students as they secured places at colleges of their choice.

But, inevitably, there were also others whose plans did not go their way as they fell short of their desired grades. What, then, would come next in their academic journey?

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Natalie Humphrey, deputy director of operations at University of Birmingham Dubai, shared with Khaleej Times some time-proven tips that can help students explore new possibilities and redefine their path, as she underscored: “The road to a successful career is rarely linear and it is not academic scoring alone that shapes your future.”

Pause and breathe

If the scores you got were not what you desired, the first thing to do is pause and breathe, Humphrey said, noting: “While it is an emotional time, it is important to take a moment to reflect on your results. Understand where you sit and what it means for your academic aspirations and plans for the future. A clear-headed assessment will allow you to make informed decisions about your next steps.”

Natalie Humphrey. Photo: Supplied

“The concept of clearing and adjustment is a valuable opportunity for students who may not have met their initial university offers. If your preferred course is out of reach, consider alternative programmes or universities that align with your interests and skills. The right course might be at a different institution or within a new field entirely,” she added.

Here are some tips from the University of Birmingham Dubai official:

Consider a foundation year: Many universities offer foundation years, which can serve as a bridge between high school and undergraduate study. Even if initial grades were below expectation, universities accept students onto foundation years, which help prepare students for their chosen degree courses.

Look for other universities: You may not have secured the grades for your first-choice university, but don’t let this dampen your spirits. The UAE is home to some of the world’s most competitive universities offering courses that will equip you for promising and critical sectors, including computer science, AI, engineering, and business administration.

Build experience: Gaining practical experience through internships, work placements, or volunteer work that can enhance your CV/resume and help you decide on your future direction. This experience can make your university application even stronger for next time around or even open the door to new opportunities or industries you may not have previously considered.

Seek expert advice: Reach out to educational counsellors, your school career advisor, or university admissions teams. These are experts dedicated to supporting you in times like these and will help you navigate your options.

Reassess your goals: Use some time to reassess your goals and aspirations. What you may see as a setback can often be a catalyst for growth, and there is no harm in taking this opportunity to explore other potential career paths. Consider your passions, strengths and skills and think about how they are applicable to different areas and industries.

More importantly, keep your head up: Success is never a straight path. Most modern career journeys follow undulating paths and what is important is that you stay resilient and keep a positive mindset to ensure you get to where you want. A-level results day may not go as planned, but often the most successful individuals are those who have had to overcome setbacks and adapt to unplanned situations.

Definition of future success

Disha Laungani-Gidwani, head of business development & engagement at University of Birmingham Dubai, also shared her insights into what defines as successful future. She told Khaleej Times: “Students who missed out on their target grades should not be disheartened. While grades are important, employers – and indeed universities – increasingly value a candidate's resilience, adaptability, and problem-solving skills.”