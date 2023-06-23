UAE: 320 students from 80 countries in Arab world’s first biology Olympiad to be held in Al Ain

During a press conference, top officials from the Ministry of Education and the university said that they were fully prepared to host the event

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 1:31 PM

The 34th International Biology Olympiad, held for the first time in the Arab world, will see participation of 320 students from 80 countries and 300 jury members.

Students will compete in four experimental and two theoretical tests during the Olympiad, held from July 2 to 10 at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain. The Olympiad will help discover talented students from around the world in the field of biology and will enable them to develop international scientific and research partnerships in the science community.

During a press conference, top officials from the Ministry of Education and the university said that they were fully prepared to host the event.

Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the president of the 34th International Biology Olympiad and the assistant undersecretary for the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education, noted the country is getting to host international events like the Olympiad because of its exceptional organisational capabilities.

“The implementation of this Olympiad is in line with the country’s strategic directions as it aims at advancing various fields of science, scientific research, innovation, attracting and retaining global talents, and enhancing the country’s leading global competitive position.”

This is the second World Olympiad hosted by the UAE following the Junior Science Olympiad held in December 2021 in a hybrid form.

Talking about the preparations, Dr Al Shamsi noted that 200 postgraduate students and university professors were trained to prepare, support, implement and manage the theoretical and practical tests for the Olympiad, in addition to 200 volunteers who were trained in providing the necessary organisational support.

An educational conference will be organised during the Olympiad, focusing on promoting the concept of ‘Green Education’ and strategies for enabling future generations to face climate change.

Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, associate deputy for scientific research at UAE University, said the Olympiad is an “important opportunity” for the university to build international partnerships and attract talented students.

“We’re also aiming to improve national talents in compliance with the national strategic agenda of the UAE, as well as our academic strategy, and enhance our global reputation by providing research outputs that help in development. Today we, as educational institutions, are a strategic partner of the Ministry of Education in achieving this vision,” Dr Murad added.

ALSO READ: