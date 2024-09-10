E-Paper

UAE: 3 siblings get full scholarship to study in Hong Kong university

The siblings, consisting of twin sisters and their older brother, began their higher education in September

by

Nandini Sircar
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 12:38 PM

Three Emirati siblings have been awarded full government scholarships to study together at a university in Hong Kong.

The scholarships were awarded by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to study at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).


The siblings, consisting of twin sisters and their older brother, began their higher education in September, marking the first time that recipients of this scholarship have chosen to study in Hong Kong.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Hong Kong university is primarily a research-driven institution specialising in science, engineering, business, as well as humanities and social sciences.

The sisters are pursuing degrees in Engineering, while their brother is enrolled in a BBA program in Marketing. The three expressed excitement about their academic journey and the opportunity to build connections with other international students at HKUST.

Sara Al Shamsi, one of the twin sisters pursuing her bachelor's in engineering at HKUST, said: "We wanted to experience something new and exciting after high school. We knew HKUST was perfect for this because it introduced us to a whole new community, people, culture, and lifestyle. We can’t wait to make friends with other students from across the world and showcase our skills. Our dream became a reality, and we’re so grateful for this amazing opportunity.”

Among her notable achievements, Sara was elected class president in high school and collaborated with her classmates to create a med-bot for their senior project. The automated chatbot was designed to assist patients with physical and mental challenges and was showcased at various local inter-school fairs and competitions.

Prof Allen Huang, Associate Dean of the School of Business and Management at HKUST, whose new cohort includes one of the Emirati siblings, said: “Hong Kong continues to stand as a premier destination for business education, offering a vibrant economic landscape and unparalleled connections to global markets. At HKUST, our students benefit from a diverse, multicultural environment that fosters innovation and collaboration, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in today’s competitive landscape. I am excited to welcome more talented students from the UAE to study with us.”

What is the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program?

Established in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program offers high-achieving Emirati students in the emirate full scholarships to pursue higher education at one of ADEK's recommended top 150 universities worldwide, including HKUST.

Over the past year, HKUST has been actively involved with the UAE’s education sector as part of its efforts to attract top young talent from here.

SONY DSC
SONY DSC

It has also strengthened its collaboration with ADEK on undergraduate admissions, which enabled ADEK to grant full scholarships to three exceptional Emirati siblings.

Shedding light on the university’s partnership with ADEK, Betsy Lee, Head of Student Recruitment and Outreach at HKUST, said: "We are delighted to welcome three ADEK scholarship recipients to HKUST. Their achievements reflect the exceptional talent nurtured in the UAE, and we look forward to collaborating closely with the government and schools to further develop outstanding students.”

Meanwhile, HKUST’s Undergraduate Recruitment & Admissions Office is scheduled to visit the UAE from 17 September to 1 October 2024 to strengthen relationships with schools and educational institutions further. This visit will include providing training courses, educational materials, and regular updates on HKUST’s initiatives to school staff.

“Our commitment extends beyond educating students; we aim to provide comprehensive support and training for school counselors, ensuring every student has the guidance and resources needed to thrive in their academic and professional journeys,” added Lee.

Nandini Sircar

More news from UAE