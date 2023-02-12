UAE: 3 Emirati sisters develop AI project, win award at university

Their project has concluded that the spread of some genetic diseases might result from chemical reactions

Three Emirati sisters created an innovative project on the simulation of chemical and optical processes in the atmosphere. They used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to understand the extent of the chemicals’ impact on the development of genetic diseases.

The project done by them, who belong to academic disciplines at the UAE University, has won the Chancellor’s Innovation Award 2023.

The sisters are Aisha Al Esayi, from the College of Engineering - majoring in chemical engineering and having a master’s degree in engineering management, Sarah Al Esayi, from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Al Yazia Al Esayi, from the Department of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering.

Their project, which integrates health and engineering sciences, has concluded that the spread of some genetic diseases might result from chemical reactions. This is especially the case in professional and industrial gatherings, due to interactions between industrial materials that affect the atmosphere, human nucleic acids, and the impacts of such reactions on the environment and society. In addition, it is necessary to find preventive solutions for any adverse effects to reduce the genetic diseases.

One of the sisters, Aisha Al Esayi, the team leader, said that the team developed the project idea through the integration of their different academic disciplines, involving health and engineering sciences, with the aim of investigating the challenges that affect the environment and society. The project, at the same time supports the decision-makers to take appropriate measures.

"The idea of the research evolved based on the university's announcement and invitation to participate in the Chancellor’s Innovation Award. The award provides an opportunity for students, faculty members, and employees to participate with creative and innovative ideas and projects that serve the country and the society,” she said.

El Esayi added: “We discussed the idea within our family including our mother, a teacher in the field of education who encouraged us to do so. We conducted online scientific research, to search for information and ideas that would help us in conducting the project. Then, we communicated with the UAE university which provided us with the needed support. Three models were chosen to study in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.”

The Emirati student said the ideas were put into practice. Each of them, according to her academic discipline, conducted research and collected ideas. “We decided to choose the impact of environmental factors from industrial and chemical emissions and interactions in the atmosphere, especially carbon emission, and its impact on the health of individuals,” she said.

El Esayi said the results and studies were compared with the results of such factors in other countries. The preliminary results revealed the extent of the impact of these factors on DNA.

“A scientific simulation was conducted using artificial intelligence to assess the impacts on medical factors and the health of individuals. The research indicated the high prevalence of autism as one of the negative effects, especially in genetic diseases through the high proportion of nitrogen and carbon in atmosphere, and the extent of effects on the workers in industrial areas,” she said.

