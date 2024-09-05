UAE: 15 faculty members at local university rank among world's top 0.05%

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:36 PM

A university in the UAE has 15 faculty members listed among the Highly Ranked Scholars in the ‘Top 0.05 per cent worldwide’.

This recognition comes from ScholarGPS, which recognises exceptional international scholars for their remarkable contributions across various research fields, including faculty from Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi who feature in the list this year.

Additionally, 29 faculty members from the same institution are also ranked in the top 0.5 per cent of scholars worldwide, according to this prestigious list.

Who is awarded with this designation?

The 'Highly Ranked Scholars' are authors who are within the top 0.05 per cent in their specific field, discipline, or across all fields, based on the number of impactful publications, measured by citations and high h-index scores.

These distinguished scholars are part of an elite group whose work places them at the forefront of global research.

This recognition is derived from ScholarGPS’s analysis of over 30 million detailed scholar profiles, classified from more than 200 million scholarly publications.

The rankings are based on a scholar's lifetime or five-year research activity, with careful weighting of publications, citations, and the exclusion of self-citations.

Prof Ahmed Al Durra, Associate Provost for Research, Khalifa University, said, “With 15 faculty in the Highly Ranked Scholars among ‘Top 0.05 per cent’, and 29 among the Top 0.5 per cent scholars worldwide, Khalifa University remains top in the UAE in world-class faculty experts who lead research and innovation.”

Faculty represents over 22% of nation's total faculty