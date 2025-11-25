Two outstanding students named 2025 UAE Rhodes Scholars, set to study at Oxford

Two young Emiratis — driven by ambitions to improve healthcare, elevate Gulf literature, and contribute meaningfully to national progress — have been named the 2025 UAE Rhodes Scholars, securing their places for postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in October 2026.

The recipients — 22-year-old Amal Musa Ali Alrebh and 24-year-old Fatima Mohammed Abdulla AlNuaimi — were selected from a highly competitive pool for their intellect, leadership potential, moral character, and dedication to service. These qualities, the Selection Committee said, closely align with the National Youth Agenda 2031 and the UAE’s vision for developing the next generation of homegrown changemakers.

Both scholars will join a global cohort of Rhodes Scholars at Oxford, where they plan to pursue postgraduate degrees designed to elevate their ability to contribute to the UAE’s future.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

A rigorous selection marking national promise

The announcement follows an extensive evaluation process carried out by the UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee, which includes national leaders and former Rhodes Scholars and is chaired by Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Reflecting on this year’s cohort, Ghobash said, “Each year, we are inspired by the talent, purpose, and conviction of the young people who come before the Selection Committee. Rhodes Scholars embody the UAE’s enduring belief in education as a catalyst for growth on individual, national, and global levels.”

He added, “Academia, knowledge exchange, and intellectual curiosity are essential to nurturing cohesive, forward-looking societies. It is this fundamental link that is embodied by Rhodes Scholars, who are renowned for their outstanding academic ability and purpose-driven leadership. We look forward to seeing how this new generation will build upon this powerful global legacy by contributing directly to the UAE’s progress and our shared commitment to global advancement.”

Engineering solutions rooted in culture and care

Born and raised in Dubai, Amal Alrebh’s passion for biomedical engineering has already taken her across disciplines and borders. Currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Khalifa University, she has explored clinical oncology research and studied abroad, deepening her understanding of the relationship between technology, medicine, and global health policy.

At Oxford, she plans to pursue a master’s in healthcare improvement and evaluation, followed by a master’s in medical physics — academic paths she hopes will equip her to develop culturally grounded, sustainable healthcare solutions for the UAE.

“I see biomedical engineering not just as a science but as a commitment to human beneficence,” Alrebh said. “At Oxford, I aim to integrate advanced medical technology and policy to build a healthcare sector that is culturally grounded and perfectly tailored to serve our people, embodying the values of service and innovation instilled by our nation's leaders.”

Giving Gulf literature a global voice

For Fatima AlNuaimi from Ajman, stories — especially those that often go unheard — have shaped her academic path. Currently studying English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University, she has focused her scholarship on marginalised and emerging literary traditions, including the growing canon of Gulf literature.

At Oxford, she will pursue a Master of Studies in World Literature, a programme she believes will further empower her to elevate regional narratives in global academic and creative spaces.

She said, “My journey is driven by the belief that literature is a crucial lens through which to understand our world's complexities. I am committed to integrating marginalised regional narratives into the heart of global literary discussion. Oxford’s World Literature programme, combined with the cross-disciplinary Rhodes cohort, will empower me to contribute to the UAE’s academic and creative spaces, ultimately bridging gaps of understanding and connecting our regional voices to the world stage.”

A legacy building the UAE’s future

Since its establishment in 2013, the UAE Rhodes Scholarship — endowed by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation — has supported 26 scholars, enabling Emirati students to join Oxford’s distinguished community of nearly 8,000 Rhodes Scholars.

The programme plays a strategic role in advancing the UAE Centennial 2071 plan, which places education, innovation, and leadership development at the centre of long-term national progress. Earlier Emirati Rhodes Scholars now serve at senior levels in government and across multiple sectors, demonstrating the ripple effect of the nation’s investment in global learning.

Angela Migally, Executive Director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, highlighted the transformative power of this opportunity, saying, “Behind every Rhodes Scholar is a story of perseverance, purpose, and mentorship. The Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation believes the UAE's greatest investment lies in creating environments where young people can learn, grow, and lead with integrity. The UAE Rhodes Scholarship reflects this belief, offering a legacy of learning that connects our country to global knowledge and innovation networks.”

She added, “Since its introduction in the Emirates, the programme has empowered gifted students to advance their education, return home, and help shape the future of the UAE. That is the true power of education: its ability to multiply impact and inspire future generations.”