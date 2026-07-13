UAE’s top students receive surprise Dh100,000 cash gift from Sheikh Mohammed

UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has surprised the UAE’s top-performing Grade 12 students with a Dh100,000 cash gift, recognising their outstanding academic achievements in the 2025-2026 secondary school examinations.

The surprise gesture by Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was presented on Saturday as a token of appreciation for students who achieved the highest marks across the country.

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The cash reward was given to the top achievers across government, private and applied technology education streams. The national toppers are:

Government Education

Elite Track: Abeer Abdul Rahman Fayez Humaid Al Shamsi, Al Rashidiya Cycle 3 Girls School, Dubai

Advanced Track: Adam Mohammed Awad Awad Ibrahim, Al Khatim Boys School, Abu Dhabi

General Track: Hessa Rashid Musbeh Abdul Rahman Al Alili, Al Mawaheb Girls School, Abu Dhabi

Private Education

Advanced Track: Ali Asim Hassan, Al Noor International Private School, Sharjah

General Track: Abdullah Yasser Abu Arabi, Al Falah Academy, Abu Dhabi

Applied Technology Education

Science Track: Rashid Ahmed Rashid Ali Al Dhanhani, Applied Technology Schools, Fujairah

Advanced Track: Sheikha Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Hosani, Applied Technology Schools, Ajman

General Track: Mariam Saeed Hamad Al Hadfi Al Ketbi, Applied Technology Schools, Umm Al Quwain

The gesture brought joy to the students and their families and reflects the UAE leadership’s continued commitment to supporting education, celebrating excellence and encouraging future generations to pursue academic success.

The reward follows Sheikh Mohammed’s public congratulations to the nation’s top-performing high school students on July 11, when he praised their academic excellence and perseverance in a post on social media.

“We congratulate our sons and daughters, the top achievers of the General Secondary Education Certificate on the national level,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We are proud of you all and confident that you will be part of building the future of the Emirates. Our country will continue to create the best environment for empowering the individual, education will remain our greatest national project, and our children are our winning bet in the present and the future.”

He added that the UAE remains committed to creating the best environment for empowering people through an outstanding and inspiring education system that strengthens the country’s global competitiveness while equipping young people with the knowledge, skills and values needed to shape the future.

On Instagram, Omar Abu Arabi, the uncle of private school topper Abdullah Yasser Abu Arabi, expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for the generous gesture.

"With great pride and honour, we extend our deepest thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this generous recognition. Your unlimited support and visionary leadership, which always places the UAE and everyone who calls this nation home at the forefront of your priorities, continue to inspire future generations. Thank you for leading with excellence and for always striving to make the UAE number one."

On Instagram, one social media user, abalobaidly, reflected on the achievements of this year's graduates, saying the class had overcome exceptional challenges throughout their school years.

"This generation studied through a pandemic, witnessed global conflicts, adapted between online and in-person learning, and still excelled. Their success is the result of 12 years of dedication, perseverance and continuous support from families and teachers. They are truly a generation shaped by challenges, and what lies ahead is even brighter."

Ali Asim Hassan's school, Al Noor International School in Sharjah, also celebrated his achievement on Instagram.

"The school continues its tradition of excellence year after year, nurturing outstanding students who reach the highest national rankings, achieve new milestones of success, and proudly uphold the banner of academic distinction."

The recognition highlights the UAE’s continued focus on celebrating academic excellence and encouraging students to pursue achievement across the national education system.