The student teaches. The AI kid takes the exam

With its Knowledge Guarantee, Crucifer Academy is developing a model in which learners must teach, apply and explain what they know before they progress

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“But why?” is the question at the heart of one of Crucifer Academy’s most unusual assessment ideas. It comes from an AI Kid: a curious avatar the student must teach after each module.

The avatar asks follow-up questions and pushes for clearer explanations. Then it sits an examination in the learner’s presence. In the proposed design, its answers must draw on what that learner has taught it.

The student needs the AI Kid to pass. Reciting something that sounded convincing in class is not the objective; making the underlying idea understandable is.

This is not a separate children’s programme. It is a teach-back mechanism within the Knowledge Guarantee, the training and lab methodology being developed by Crucifer Academy, part of Dubai-based Crucifer AI Technologies.

A different definition of finishing

The wider model is built around a simple distinction: completing a timetable and demonstrating understanding are not the same thing.

Crucifer’s programme is structured around six months, but an individual may take nine or twelve months to complete it. It provides for repeat teaching and additional support without another tuition charge for the extra time.

The Knowledge Guarantee makes demonstrated understanding the condition for progression. It does not guarantee employment, and the programme remains under active build towards its first cohort.

“We are not asking employers to trust that someone attended a course,” says Christopher Richard, founder of Crucifer AI Technologies. “We are building a model in which the learner must repeatedly show that they understand, can apply what they know and can explain their decisions.”

The first test is the ability to learn

The proposed entry process requires English proficiency, but not a degree, coding experience or prior AI knowledge. Admission depends on an entrance assessment intended to examine learning capacity.

One component teaches a concept through an eight-minute video about a fictitious world, then tests understanding and application. The setting is designed to reduce reliance on familiar subject matter. Other components assess focus and short-term memory.

Once admitted, learners would be taught from first principles. Prerequisites are taught rather than assumed, and terminology is explained before it is used. Live, studio-based classes are planned with a maximum of 30 learners per instructor.

Understanding has to survive four gates

First comes an assessment after the teaching session. Then games reinforce vocabulary and application. Next, the student teaches the AI Kid. Finally, a progression decision checks whether all requirements have been completed and the module understood.

When the standard has not been met, the learner returns to the material with instructor support, recordings and additional question-and-answer sessions. An AI Kid pass alone is not enough to bypass the other gates.

Teaching the avatar is intended to expose something a course-completion record cannot show on its own: whether the learner can explain an idea when the questions change.

Lock the thinking before using AI

The labs extend that requirement into practical work. Learners receive parts of a business problem and THINK through their solutions without AI assistance. The instructor reviews and LOCKS their designs, which are assembled into a combined approach.

During BUILD, AI assistance is permitted, but students must implement the locked approach. During EXPLAIN, they account for the result: what worked, what broke, why it happened and what they would change.

The original design remains available for comparison. The assessment is about reasoning and judgement, rather than a working piece of code alone.

An invitation to help shape the model

Through WITT - Where Is The Talent? - Crucifer intends to involve industry practitioners in quarterly curriculum feedback. The aim is to keep the learning connected to the capabilities employers need, rather than treating industry input as a one-time endorsement.

A separate talent-access route is intended to connect qualifying completers with employer interviews. Advisory involvement does not itself commit an employer to recruit.

Crucifer is seeking dialogue with employers, industry leaders, education innovators and investors as the model develops. The learning design is being presented as a basis for that conversation, rather than as evidence of graduate outcomes already achieved.

Its proposition is that a qualification should mark a process in which understanding has been made visible, repeatedly, before the learner reaches the end. Crucifer’s guiding principle is clear: “Time is the variable. Capability is the constant.”

To learn more visit:

WITT Advisory Council - Expression of Interest

WITT Employer Network - Employer Participation

Crucifer Academy - Student Request for Information