The Royal Academy: Forty years of resilience and unfolding excellence

A legacy of learning, leadership, and innovation shaping tomorrow’s changemakers

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Standing tall in the Emirate of Ajman, UAE, for the past 40 remarkable years, The Royal Academy, a North Point Education school, has remained dedicated to shaping young minds, partnering with parents in moulding the next generation and nurturing a proud lineage of alumni who carry forward the legacy that transformed their lives.

The past year has witnessed several inspiring highlights that showcase the school’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and student success.

The entire school community fondly remembers the visit by Mr. Daniel Lazar, founder, whose touching conversation always echoes, "It's not about achievements; it's about love, values, and the legacy you create." His message beautifully reflects the core values that define The Royal Academy, Ajman.

Sowing the seeds of excellence with pride and innovation, The Royal Academy has launched its Gavel Club, Ajman’s first Toastmasters affiliate, empowering students to develop confidence in public speaking and leadership. Complementing this initiative, the Junior Duke–UK programme nurtures well-rounded and resilient individuals prepared to face the challenges of a competitive world. Through such programmes, The Royal Academy continues to push boundaries, fostering confidence, character, and a legacy of excellence that resonates beyond the classroom.

The Royal Science Spark, featuring articles and research papers by students and staff, explores sustainable architecture and the future of urban cooling in UAE cities for a greener tomorrow. The much-appreciated student project Aqua Guard Home placed the Royalites among the Top 10 at the Next Gen Innovators 2025. This achievement reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing critical thinking and inspiring young minds to create solutions for a better world.

Student writers soar high as their books are selected for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, reflecting the school’s commitment to nurturing young literary talents. The ‘SPARTANS’, the school’s sports team, paraded proudly with medals from the Emirates Cricket Festival and the CBSE Cluster Tournaments, a milestone event that The Royal Academy campus hosted for the first time. The spirit of these successes is beautifully captured in the words of Sujith Koshy, Guinness World Record holder, chief guest of the cluster competitions: “Champions are made in the moments you choose to push beyond your limits.”

The Royal IVY League, a maiden venture, connects classrooms with industry, offering students real-world experiences in fields such as Robotics, Space & Astronomy, Avionics, Psychology, and Accounting. With this initiative bridging the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with skills for the future, their visit to the Lab of the Future, Dubai, complemented it by turning curiosity into innovation, exploring the latest technology.

The Royal Academy continues to inspire, leaving a legacy by shaping future leaders with a vision for a greener, happier, and more peaceful world. Excellence is a journey, and at The Royal Academy, it is a legacy of love, growth, and triumph. After 40 years of educating young minds an continuing, The Royal Academy’s story is one of dreams transformed into achievements, with every student writing a new chapter of success.