UAE teens create CareChair with fidget tools to help neurodiverse students focus in class

A team of 17-year-old students in the UAE has unveiled CareChair, an innovative seating solution designed to transform classroom experiences for neurodiverse students.

Yuvaan Sawlani, Ayaan Mohammed, Moulik Savla, and Atharva Mehra were inspired by observational research on students with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and other sensory challenges, who often struggle to stay focused and engaged in a classroom setting.

Reduces restlessness

By combining empathy-driven design with functionality, the students created a chair that reduces restlessness and fosters inclusivity and confidence in learners.

“Our mission is to make classrooms more inclusive by removing barriers to engagement for neurodiverse children. The CareChair empowers students to regulate their energy and emotions with minimal disruption in-class learning. It creates a space where students can feel calm, safe, and confident to learn,” said Sawlani.

Early beta testing has shown promising results. One student highlighted how the spacious design allowed for greater comfort and movement, while the discreet fidget features helped them stay focused without drawing attention. Teachers reported a calmer classroom environment, with improved participation and reduced restlessness.

The team plans a phased rollout of CareChair in Arcadia schools across the UAE, starting with Arcadia British School in Jumeirah Village Triangle and Arcadia Global School in Al Furjan. The chairs will first be placed in counsellor offices and select classrooms before expanding to other schools nationwide. Their long-term vision is to position CareChair as a benchmark standard for learning environments.

Challenges

The journey to creating CareChair was not without challenges. Balancing functionality with comfort required multiple prototypes and market research sessions with students and teachers.

“We wanted to make sure the chair was not bulky or intimidating, but flexible to the needs of its user, and through the process of trial and error, we were able to refine the design to strike the right balance,” adds Mohammed.

Looking ahead, the students aim to collaborate with occupational therapists and learning specialists to further refine the design for diverse sensory needs. Their broader mission is to create learning tools that serve all students, supported by partnerships, sponsorships, and large-scale manufacturing to make CareChair widely accessible.

For the team, the most rewarding moment has been seeing the chair in use. “Watching students interact with the CareChair and hearing that it genuinely improved their focus and confidence showed us that, this is more than just a school project; it is a product that can change lives. This journey has taught us that true innovation in education comes from designing with empathy. Even small changes in the classroom can transform how students with special needs engage and learn,” concludes Savla.