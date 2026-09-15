Talabat rolls out back-to-school activities for UAE families

The campaign includes a partnership with GEMS Education and a weekly giveaway offering customers the chance to win Dh5,000 in talabat credit

By:

Sana Eqbal | Partner Content Share:











Talabat has launched two back-to-school initiatives in the UAE, including a partnership with GEMS Education and The Good Stuff Giveaway, as families return to their regular school routines in September.

The activities are focused on food, groceries and everyday household needs during one of the busiest periods of the year for parents. Through the GEMS Education partnership, talabat mart is taking its grocery offering directly to selected schools, while The Good Stuff Giveaway gives customers the chance to win talabat credit through food and grocery orders.

The initiatives are being rolled out as families adjust to the start of the new academic year, when school runs, packed lunches, grocery shopping and after-school schedules once again become part of the daily routine.

Talabat mart teams up with GEMS Education

During the first two weeks of September, a specially designed talabat mart bus will visit 10 GEMS Education’s schools across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The bus will be positioned at participating schools during the back-to-school period, giving parents the opportunity to experience a mobile grocery-store concept as part of the school drop-off.

More than 10,000 tote bags will also be distributed to families as part of the activation. The bags will contain a selection of healthy products and everyday essentials that are available through talabat mart.

Parents will also receive talabat mart vouchers that can be used after the school activation. The partnership places the activity directly within school communities and links it to the routines parents are already managing during the first weeks of term.

The start of the school year typically brings renewed demand for household essentials, particularly items used for packed lunches, snacks and meals during the week. The activation is intended to bring some of those products closer to parents during the school run.

The initiative also gives talabat mart a physical presence at schools across three emirates while introducing families to products that are available through its grocery service.

Weekly Dh5,000 giveaway

Alongside the GEMS Education partnership, talabat has introduced The Good Stuff Giveaway for customers across the UAE.

Under the promotion, customers who place three orders in one week are automatically entered into a weekly draw for the chance to win Dh5,000 in talabat credit. Every additional three orders made during the same period provides another entry into the draw. The promotion applies to both food and grocery orders placed through talabat.

Talabat will select 20 winners each week during the campaign, with 100 winners expected in total. The promotion is linked to regular orders made through the platform and does not require customers to enter through a separate competition process once the qualifying number of orders has been completed.

“Back-to-school season can be hectic for families, and we wanted to make it a little more rewarding,” said Simonida Subotic, vice-president and managing director, talabat UAE.

“Whether it’s grabbing snacks for the week or ordering a quick dinner after school pickup, every order brings customers closer to winning.”

The campaign covers orders that may already form part of a family’s weekly schedule, including grocery restocks, lunchbox items and meal orders after school or work. By including both food and grocery orders, the promotion covers two of talabat’s main consumer categories and gives customers multiple ways to qualify for the weekly draw.

Focus on the return to routine

Both initiatives are being positioned around the practical demands that return with the start of the school year. The GEMS Education collaboration brings talabat mart into school communities, while The Good Stuff Giveaway operates through the company’s existing ordering platform.

The school activation is focused on direct interaction with parents at participating GEMS campuses, while the giveaway is open to talabat users who meet the qualifying order requirement. Together, the two activities give the company both an on-ground and digital presence during the back-to-school period.

As the school year gets under way, the campaign focuses on the everyday needs that come with renewed school routines, from grocery shopping to meals and lunchbox essentials.

From grocery shopping and lunchbox supplies to quick meals after school, the two initiatives are built around activities that are already part of many families’ weekly schedules.

With the school year now under way, talabat’s GEMS Education partnership and The Good Stuff Giveaway will continue through the campaign period, combining in-school activations with rewards linked to customers’ regular food and grocery orders.