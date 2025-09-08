UAE: Fuel from sunlight, seawater? Students test hydrogen clean energy solution

In a breakthrough project, students at a UAE university are working on a clean energy solution that turns sunlight and seawater into hydrogen fuel.

The initiative by the American University of Sharjah (AUS) combines classroom learning with real-world challenges, as students and faculty experiment with solar-powered electrolysis — a process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using sunlight.

The hydrogen produced can then be stored and used as fuel for cars, power plants, or even cooking, without releasing harmful emissions.

Why this matters for the UAE

The UAE, with its year-round sunshine and access to seawater, is uniquely placed to explore this technology. Experts say it not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels but also addresses the region’s freshwater scarcity.

Dr Amani Al-Othman, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering at AUS, said, “As the region also faces limited freshwater resources, seawater electrolysis appears to be highly relevant and a sustainable pathway for green hydrogen production and global decarbonization. This initiative aims to address both regional water scarcity and global energy transition goals, while producing high purity hydrogen as a future fuel.”

How it works

Unlike traditional hydrogen production, which relies on steam reforming — an energy-intensive process that emits large amounts of carbon dioxide — solar-powered electrolysis uses clean electricity from solar panels to split water molecules.

“Though the upfront capital cost may be higher due to building the solar infrastructure and seawater pre-treatment, the long-term cost benefits are worth it,” added Al-Othman. “These benefits include reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, eliminating the need for further purification of the produced hydrogen and the elimination of any carbon emissions. Hence, the solar powered system appears as an attractive solution particularly in the UAE which is rich in sunlight.”

She highlighted that scaling up is feasible in the region thanks to abundant solar energy, access to seawater and supportive government policies.

The student perspective

For AUS graduates like chemical engineering alumna Rasha Darra, the project has been more than just academic research. It has been about problem-solving for the future.

“My role was to come up with a feasible solution and prove its application by simulating it on Aspen Plus software and supporting the outcomes in the lab. I had the chance to deep-dive into the different hydrogen production methods and the use of water electrolysis for green hydrogen production,” she said.

She explained that her research focused on producing hydrogen from undistilled water powered by solar energy, studying feed characteristics, UAE renewable power sources, and real-life applications such as the 300 kilotonnes of hydrogen produced annually by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Industry backing

Industry partners say student-led projects like this are critical to shaping the energy future and contributing to international decarbonization goals.

Ian Debattista, Senior Vice President of Operations, Energy Transition Projects at Petrofac, said, “Supporting student-led research aligns closely with this approach. For us, it’s about investing in future talent, nurturing innovation, and building long-term capability. These students are engaging with real-world energy challenges today, and I hope that many will go on to shape the region’s journey towards a more sustainable future. That’s the kind of impact we want to help enable.”