These UAE students scored full points in IB exams despite regional conflict

Several schools across the UAE are celebrating strong performances as the first results from the May 2026 International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations start coming in, this evening.

Students have performed well above the global average, with a few schools already reporting perfect scores and a number of other standout achievements.

Students who took the May 2026 IB exams will be able to access their results through the official IB candidate portal from 12pm GMT (4pm UAE time) on Monday, July 6.

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Among the schools announcing results, Innoventures Education reported a strong showing across Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy – Al Barsha and Raffles World Academy. The Class of 2026 achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, recorded an average score of 35.8 points, secured more than $15 million in university scholarships, and earned offers from several of the world's leading universities.

Among this year's outstanding achievements, four students earned the maximum 45 points, a distinction achieved by fewer than 0.1 per cent of IB Diploma candidates worldwide. A further six students scored 44 points, while 60 of the Innoventures Education cohort achieved 40 points or above.

Graduates have received offers from many of the world's leading universities, including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, the London School of Economics, King's College London, the University of Edinburgh, Durham University, the University of Leeds, the University of Manchester, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, McGill University, the University of Texas and many others. Students will pursue degrees across medicine, engineering, economics, law, architecture, business, technology and the arts.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: "This year's results are a testament to the resilience, determination and character of our students. They have navigated challenges with courage and emerged stronger, proving that success is built not only on academic ability but also on perseverance and purpose. We are immensely proud of the Class of 2026 and look forward to seeing the meaningful impact they will make in the world."

UAE students who got full points

Among the highest achievers this year are Nour Al Husseini, Kane Simpson, Aadit Chandrani, Arnav Jayaswal who achieved a perfect score of 45 points.

Nour Bilal Al Husseini said: "Seeing my final IB results feels almost unreal because I spent so long imagining this day, and now it's finally here. I feel incredibly relieved and proud, but there's also a part of me that's looking back at all the ordinary school days, the laughter, the challenges and the memories that made these years so special. It feels like closing a chapter of my life that I'll always look back on with a smile."

"The IBDP was both challenging and rewarding, and I could not have done it without the support of the DIA community. I'm grateful for the guidance from my teachers and staff, who made this achievement possible," Kane Simpson, an Australian expat, noted.

Meanwhile, Indian expat Aadit Chandrani noted: "The IBDP was challenging yet deeply rewarding. DIA's dedicated teachers, strong support systems and constant guidance gave us every opportunity to succeed and grow throughout the journey."

Arnav Jayaswal, an Indian expat, reminisced on his journey, saying, "beginning and completing my IB journey at DIA has given me unforgettable memories and, both academically and personally."

The results carry added significance this year after the cancellation of final IB examinations across the UAE and other Gulf states due to regional security concerns linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Instead, the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO), in consultation with the UAE Ministry of Education, awarded grades through its Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM), an established system used when exams cannot safely take place.

A year of resilience

“As Chairperson of the UAE IB Association, I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to every student across the UAE receiving their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme results this year," said Richard Drew who also serves as principal of the Jumeira Baccalaureate School.

He mentioned that the Class of 2026 demonstrated remarkable resilience, determination and maturity throughout an academic year “shaped by significant regional challenges.”

Despite unprecedented disruption, students remained committed to their learning, embodying the curiosity, compassion, critical thinking and adaptability.

He added, “This year, all UAE IB schools were supported through the International Baccalaureate’s Non-Exam Contingency Measure, introduced in response to conflict-related disruption. The results awarded are fully recognised IB results, reflecting the IB’s rigorous quality assurance processes and its commitment to ensuring students could continue their educational journeys.

"These achievements are a tribute not only to our students but also to the extraordinary dedication of teachers, coordinators, school leaders and support staff, who worked tirelessly to maintain continuity of learning and to support every learner throughout this challenging period.”

'Young people of character'

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education emphasised that academic excellence is important, but these results also speak of something deeper. “They reflect young people of character, supported by exceptional educators and families who believe in the power of education to unlock possibility. Congratulations to our entire community on another remarkable year.”

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Exceptional academic outcomes do not happen by chance. They reflect the hard work of our students, the expertise of our teachers, the high expectations that underpin excellence across our schools and the strong partnership with families that enables every learner to achieve their very best. The International Baccalaureate is one of the world’s most rigorous academic pathways, and we are immensely proud of how our students have risen to the challenge.”