UAE students can now get free access to Google Gemini Pro for a year

Students in the UAE can now get free, one-year access to Google Gemini Pro, the company’s generative AI tool. The initiative, the result of a strategic collaboration between Google and the UAE Government, aims to help students enhance research skills, create content, and organise projects using AI technologies.

University students over the age of 18 can register for the 12-month complimentary access to Gemini 2.5 Pro before December 9, 2025, using their personal email addresses. The initiative allows students to use the tool to generate text, images, and video, conduct research, and organise daily tasks. Features designed to support students’ learning include:

Gemini 2.5 Pro: Access to Gemini’s most capable model for complex tasks, such as research analysis and brainstorming.

Deep Research: Tools for compiling research reports with information from hundreds of online sources.

NotebookLM: A digital companion to help students organize thoughts, now with five times more audio and video overviews.

Veo 3: Converts text or photos into 8-second videos with sound.

2 TB of storage: Space for notes, projects, photos, and papers across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the UAE prioritises “advancing national talents and the community with AI tools to achieve global leadership by leveraging AI to develop skills, build capabilities, enhance efficiency, and accelerate innovation across all sectors.”

Anthony Nakache, Google’s Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, highlighted growing interest in AI and education. “Google Trends show a 110 per cent rise in searches for AI and study-related topics over the past two months compared to the same period last year. This signals teachers & students’ positive attitude towards experimenting with modern technologies for fostering creativity in education,” he said.